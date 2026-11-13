Train operations between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are set to become cleaner and more energy-efficient following the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the project to the nation on Friday, November 13, marking the completion of electrification across the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru Railway route.

As per the official posts shared by DRM Bengaluru on X, the electrification project is likely to enhance operational efficiency, support smoother train movement and boost rail connectivity between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka. The Prime Minister’s Office, in a November 11 announcement issued through PIB, had also underlined the project’s importance for railway operations through the Western Ghats.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route now fully electrified

The 55-km electrified section interlinks Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road, passing through the mountainous terrain of the Western Ghats. The railway alignment includes numerous tunnels and bridges, making the section especially challenging for infrastructure development and train operations.

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As per DRM Bengaluru, the completion of electrification across the stretch showcases a crucial engineering milestone for Indian Railways. With the Ghat section now electrified, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru corridor has the infrastructure needed for electric train operations.

The project is likely to enhance the efficiency of railway services connecting Karnataka’s capital with the coastal region.

What are the benefits for railway passengers?

Indian Railways has underlined several benefits of the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road electrification project.

Improved train speed and operational efficiency: As per the official Indian Railways post shared by DRM Bengaluru, electrification is projected to enhance train speed and operational efficiency along the Ghat section.

Smoother train movement: The project is aimed at facilitating more seamless train operations through the challenging railway stretch, which consists of several tunnels and bridges.

Better regional connectivity: The project boosts the railway infrastructure connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru, a significant link between Karnataka’s capital and its coastal region.

Cleaner railway operations: Electrification enables the use of electric traction, lessening dependence on diesel-powered locomotives along the route and supporting more environmentally sustainable railway operations.

However, Indian Railways has not specified any revised journey timings or quantified travel-time savings in the official updates shared.

Why is the 55-km Ghat section significant?

The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section is an essential part of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway corridor. Unlike railway stretches passing through relatively flat terrain, this section runs through the Western Ghats. The tunnels, bridges and difficult geographical conditions present substantial engineering challenges.

As per the DRM Bengaluru, electrification of the section demonstrates Indian Railways’ efforts to improve infrastructure and bring more sustainable rail operations on challenging terrain.

The project’s importance extends beyond the 55-km stretch itself. Its completion means electric traction can now be supported across the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route.

For passengers, the development provides the infrastructure needed for more efficient train operations, although actual improvements in journey times depend on railway schedules and operating arrangements.