A proposed Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express is expected to take around 13 hours and is drawing criticism online, with social media users arguing that a road trip can be quicker. As per reports, the South Western Railway (SWR) has sent its proposal to the Railway Board and the service will be formally announced only after approvals and trial runs.

The semi-high-speed service is planned between Yesvantpur (Bengaluru) and Madgaon (Goa) and is currently at the proposal and approval stage, as per a report by NDTV.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has submitted its proposal/report to the Railway Board. The service will be officially announced only after the Board clears the plan and the final operating details are finalised.

What is the proposed route and tentative timing?

The proposed Vande Bharat will operate via the Mangaluru railway region, connecting Yesvantpur to Madgaon. A tentative timetable mentions that departure from Yesvantpur is at 6:05 am and arrival at Madgaon is at 7:15 am. For the return service, the train is proposed to leave Madgaon at 5:30 and reach Yesvantpur at 6:40 pm.

The SWR proposal also includes a plan to route the train via the Padil bypass, skipping Mangaluru Junction and Mangaluru Central Stations to reduce running time.

How does the railway plan to cut travel time further?

The SWR has also proposed speed upgrades on key stretches. This includes raising the permitted speed between Chikka Banawara and Hassan from 110 km to 130 kmph. Another proposed change is raising the speed on the Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road ghat section from 30 kmph to 40 kmph.

When can it start?

A senior SWR official quoted by NDTV stated that Railway Minister Vaishnaw recently spoke about plans for this service during a meeting, after which the Railway Ministry sought a formal proposal. The proposal was submitted to the Railway Board around 22 days before, and a senior Railway Board official confirmed it is under discussion. The two trainsets (rakes) are needed to operate the service, and the route can begin only when both rakes are available.

Before the timetable is finalised, trial runs will be conducted. These trials are proposed to use Vande Bharat rakes equipped with an Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system. The overhead electrical equipment (OHE) on the recently opened Hassan-Thokur (Mangaluru) section must be certified and energised before the trials can begin.

Backlash online over the 13-hour travel time

The criticism has focused on whether a premium train service delivers a meaningful time advantage. One X user wrote, “Bangalore to Goa 570 km in 13 hours. That’s 44 kmph via Vande Bharat, road trip takes 10.5 hours.”

Another post questioned the need for the service, arguing that existing trains and buses already take a similar duration. The user mentioned, “Announcing a Vande Bharat from Bengaluru to Goa will take 13 hours…There already train from Bengaluru to Goa that takes 13 hours. Buses takes 12-13 hours…One can complete drive comfortably in 10 hours. So, what is the need?”

A third post compared the proposed timing with travel decades ago, asking what has changed in terms od speed and connectivity. The user wrote, “13 hours to get to Goa. That too in Vande Bharat? ….31 years ago, I used to travel from Bengaluru to Panaji on ordinary buses in 14 hours. What really changed in three decades?”

Another user framed the debate as one about condition, no just minutes saved. The post said, “If premium match old bus timings after 31 years, the question isn’t speed. Its vision. Infrastructure without acceleration is just rebranding, not progress.”