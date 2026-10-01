Rail travel between Bengaluru and Chennai will get additional services on two days, with special trains scheduled on the route in October. The services will operate between Bengaluru Cantt. and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

The special trains will run in both directions, giving passengers more options to plan their journey between the two cities.

They will also stop at several stations along the route, allowing passengers from intermediate locations to use the services.

The trains are scheduled for October 1 and October 4, with different departure timings from Bengaluru and Chennai. Here is the complete schedule, including timings and stoppages

Bengaluru to Chennai: Train timing and schedule

Train No. 06587 Bengaluru Cantt.–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will leave Bengaluru Cantt. at 7:30 am and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3:00 pm.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 06588 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Bengaluru Cantt. Express Special will depart Chennai Central at 4:10 pm and arrive at Bengaluru Cantt. at 11:30 pm.

Both trains will operate on October 1 and October 4, 2026.

Train Route Departure Arrival Dates 06587 Bengaluru Cantt. – Chennai Central 7:30 AM 3:00 PM October 1 & 4 06588 Chennai Central – Bengaluru Cantt. 4:10 PM 11:30 PM October 1 & 4

Route and stoppages

The Bengaluru–Chennai service will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Banaswadi, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Perambur before reaching Chennai Central.

On the return journey, the train will stop at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Banaswadi and Krishnarajapuram.

Passengers travelling from these stations can use the special services without having to board from Bengaluru Cantt. or Chennai Central.

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More travel choices on the Bengaluru–Chennai route

The two special services will give passengers another option on the Bengaluru–Chennai route during the extra-rush period. Those travelling from intermediate stations can also use the services based on the stoppages and timings.

The morning departure from Bengaluru and evening departure from Chennai give passengers different travel timings to choose from.

The additional services can also help passengers find seats during a period when demand on the route is higher.