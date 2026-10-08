South Coast Railway has announced permanent coach augmentation in four weekly trains operating between Visakhapatnam and SMVT Bengaluru to increase passenger carrying capacity.

Two additional AC 3-Tier Economy coaches will be added to each of the four services. With the augmentation, the composition of the trains will increase from 18 to 20 coaches.

Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru trains to get 2 additional coaches

Train No. 18509 Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express will get two additional AC 3-Tier Economy coaches from October 11, 2026, with the change effective from Visakhapatnam.

Its return service, Train No. 18510 SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Weekly Express, will also receive two additional AC 3-Tier Economy coaches from October 12, 2026, starting from SMVT Bengaluru.

The augmentation will also cover the special weekly services operating on the same route.

Train No. 08581 Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will get two additional AC 3-Tier Economy coaches from October 16, 2026, from Visakhapatnam.

Train No. 08582 SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Weekly Express Special will receive two additional AC 3-Tier Economy coaches from October 17, 2026, from SMVT Bengaluru.

The permanent addition of coaches is aimed at increasing the available passenger capacity on the Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru route.

South Western Railway extends temporary train stoppages

South Western Railway has also notified the continuation of temporary stoppages for several trains at various stations until October 15, 2026.

Train Nos. 17391/17392 KSR Bengaluru-Sindhanur-KSR Bengaluru Express will continue to stop at Ramagiri and Chalgeri.

Train Nos. 16587/16588 Yesvantpur-Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express will continue to have a stoppage at Birur.

Train Nos. 20651/20652 KSR Bengaluru-Talguppa-KSR Bengaluru Express will continue to stop at Arasalu and Kumsi.

Train Nos. 20689/20690 (16579/16580) Yesvantpur-Shivamogga Town-Yesvantpur Express will continue to stop at Chikbanavar.

Train Nos. 16595/16596 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express will continue to have a stoppage at Kunigal.

Train Nos. 16239/16240 Chikkamagaluru-Yesvantpur-Chikkamagaluru Express will continue to stop at Sampige Road.

Train No. 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru Express will continue to have a stoppage at Malleswaram.

Train Nos. 16315/16316 Mysuru-Thiruvananthapuram North-Mysuru Express will continue to stop at Maddur.

Train No. 66553 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU will continue to stop at Krishnadevaraya Halt.

Train Nos. 66519/66520 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU will continue to have a stoppage at Devangonthi.

Train No. 16521 Bangarapet-KSR Bengaluru MEMU will also continue to stop at Devangonthi.

These temporary stoppages will remain in effect up to October 15, 2026, according to the railway notification.