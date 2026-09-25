South Coast Railway has announced special train services on two routes to meet the expected rise in passenger demand during the festive season.The services will connect Visakhapatnam with SMVT Bengaluru and Secunderabad with Kakinada Town.

The two services have been scheduled across October and November, with multiple trips planned on both routes. Here are the schedules, stoppages and other details.

Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru special train: Schedule, route, timings

Train 08583 Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru Special will operate from October 6 to November 25, 2026. It will make eight trips in each direction.

The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 12:45 pm on Tuesdays and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 3:50 pm the next day. The return service, 08584 SMVT Bengaluru–Visakhapatnam Special, will leave at 3:50 pm on Wednesdays and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 4:35 pm the following day.

Major stoppages include Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot Jn, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Krishnarajapuram, among others.

Secunderabad–Kakinada Town special train: Schedule, route, timings

The second service will run between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town from October 7 to November 26, 2026. Train 07039 Secunderabad–Kakinada Town Special will also make eight trips in each direction.

The train will depart from Secunderabad at 7:10 pm on Wednesdays and reach Kakinada Town at 9:10 am the next day. The return service, 07040, will leave Kakinada Town at 2:10 pm on Thursdays and reach Secunderabad at 8:05 am on Friday.

The major stoppages include Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Duvvada, Tuni, Anakapalle, Samalkot Junction and Rajahmundry, with halts at other stations on the route.

More travel options for passengers on key routes

The special trains will be useful for passengers looking for additional rail connections during the festive period. With services being introduced on these two corridors, passengers will have more flexibility while planning their journeys in the coming months.

The trains will also provide another option for passengers travelling between major cities across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, especially during a period when demand for rail travel generally rises.