Planning a trip from Bengaluru to Goa during the festive rush? South Western Railway (SWR) is running special express train services between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa to accommodate the additional passenger demand during Dasara.

The two services will cover several stations across Karnataka, including destinations along the state’s coastal belt. Here are the special train timings, important stops and other details to help passengers plan their journeys.

Bengaluru–Goa special trains: Schedule and timings

The first service, train number 06591, will depart from Yesvantpur on October 16 and reach Madgaon the following day. The second service, train number 06592, will leave Madgaon on October 18 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment later that night.

Train No. Route Departure Arrival 06591 Yesvantpur–Madgaon Yesvantpur: 11:55 pm, Oct 16 Madgaon: 6:10 pm, Oct 17 06592 Madgaon–Bengaluru Cantonment Madgaon: 8:40 am, Oct 18 Bengaluru Cantonment: 11:55 pm, Oct 18

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Which stations will the special trains stop at?

The services will cover several stations in Karnataka, giving passengers along the route more boarding and alighting points.

The stations include Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantwala, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Karwar and Canacona.

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How will the special trains make festive travel easier?

The special trains will provide an additional travel option for passengers heading between Bengaluru and Goa during the Dasara rush.

With stops at several stations across Karnataka, including Hassan, Udupi, Kundapura and Karwar, the services will also help passengers from these areas travel towards Goa. The special services may make it easier for people planning festive trips to choose a train that suits their travel plans.