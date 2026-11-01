The Railway Board has sanctioned a new Vande Bharat Express service between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa, as per a report by The Indian Express. The train will run through Mangaluru Junction, interlinking several destinations across Karnataka’s interior and coastal regions before reaching Goa. The service is planned to operate six days a week in each direction. Passengers will get a daytime rail travel option between the two states.

Referring to a Railway Board letter dated October 30, 2026, the report mentioned that the new service would run under train numbers 26655 and 26656. The acceptance has also been given for the discontinuation of the existing Madgaon-Mangalore Central Vande Bharat Express.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Checking operating days and timings

As per the timetable reported by The Indian Express, Train No. 26655 will leave from Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and will reach at Madgaon at 8:55 pm, completing the journey in 13 hours and 20 minutes. The service will provide service for six days a week, except Wednesdays.

In the return trip, Train No. 26656 will depart from Madgaon at 8:20 am and reach Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm, taking a total of 12 hours and 55 minutes. It will run six days a week , excluding Thursdays.

Train number Route Departure Arrival Weekly off 26655 Yesvantpur–Madgaon 7.35 am 8.55 pm Wednesday 26656 Madgaon–Yesvantpur 8.20 am 9.15 pm Thursday

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Check 12 intermediate stops

The new train is planned to run through Mangaluru Junction, with 12 intermediate stops between Yesvantpur and Madgaon.

As per The Indian Express, the stations are Shravanabelagola, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Kundapura, Subrahmanya Road, Udupi, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Gokarna Road, Murdeshwar and Karwar.

The route will offer direct train connectivity from Bengaluru to several destinations along Karnataka’s coast, including Udupi, Karwar, Gokarna Road, and Murdeshwar, before reaching Goa.

What happens to the existing Madgaon-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express?

The Railway Board has also permitted the discontinuation of the existing Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express, the train was running under numbers 20645 and 20646.

Passengers who are currently using this service should check the latest updates before planning their journeys, especially once the start of the new Yesvantpur- Madgaon service is confirmed.

How will electrification support the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express?

The approval comes after the completion of the electrification work on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route in December 2025. The work on the project commenced in December 2023. An electric locomotive trial was held on December 28, 2025.

The project was related to the construction of five switching stations and the installation of an overhead electrification system, including through the challenging Western Ghats. The electrification has enabled electric train operations along the route, thus paving the way to introduce the plan for the Vande Bharat Express.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier underlined the importance of the project, stating, “Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru,” as quoted by The Indian Express.

When will the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express start?

Although the Railway Board has given the green signal to the new service and its proposed timetable, the commencement date has yet to be announced. Ticket fares and booking have also been confirmed. Passengers should check official railway announcements before planning out their journeys.