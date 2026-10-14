South Western Railway has announced a weekly Express Special train between Bengaluru Cantt. and Thiruvananthapuram North to accommodate additional passenger demand during the Dasara festival. The special service will operate in both directions on October 16 and 17, 2026, providing an additional travel option for passengers heading to Kerala and Karnataka.

The service will run as train numbers 06575 and 06576. Train number 06575 will depart from Bengaluru Cantt. at 4:40 pm on Friday, October 16, and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 10:30 am the following day. The return service, train number 06576, will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 12:40 pm on Saturday, October 17, and arrive at Bengaluru Cantt. at 6 am on Sunday, October 18.

Advance reservations for the special trains will open at 8 am on October 14, 2026, through the Southern Railway reservation system.

Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram special train: Coach composition

The special train will have 20 coaches, comprising four AC Three-Tier coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches, eight General Second Class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The service is intended to help manage the additional rush during the festive period. Passengers can use the special train for travel between Bengaluru and several destinations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram special train: Timings and stoppages

The train will stop at 18 intermediate stations during its journey between Bengaluru Cantt. and Thiruvananthapuram North. These include Whitefield, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Karunagappalli, Sasthamkotta, Kollam and Varkala.

Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram: Train 06575

Station Arrival Departure Bengaluru Cantt. — 4:40 pm, Oct 16 Whitefield 5:02 pm 5:04 pm Bangarapet 5:33 pm 5:35 pm Kuppam 6:01 pm 6:03 pm Salem 10:20 pm 10:23 pm Erode 11:20 pm 11:30 pm Tiruppur 12:20 am 12:22 am Podanur 1:44 am 1:45 am Palakkad 2:47 am 2:50 am Thrissur 3:55 am 3:58 am Aluva 4:48 am 4:50 am Ernakulam 5:10 am 5:15 am Kottayam 6:42 am 6:45 am Changanassery 7:00 am 7:01 am Tiruvalla 7:14 am 7:15 am Chengannur 7:25 am 7:27 am Mavelikara 7:39 am 7:40 am Kayankulam 7:52 am 7:54 am Karunagappalli 8:10 am 8:11 am Sasthamkotta 8:20 am 8:21 am Kollam 8:40 am 8:43 am Varkala 9:08 am 9:10 am Thiruvananthapuram North — 10:30 am, Oct 17

Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru: Train 06576

Station Arrival Departure Thiruvananthapuram North — 12:40 pm, Oct 17 Varkala 1:10 pm 1:12 pm Kollam 1:37 pm 1:40 pm Sasthamkotta 1:58 pm 1:59 pm Karunagappalli 2:07 pm 2:08 pm Kayankulam 2:23 pm 2:25 pm Mavelikara 2:33 pm 2:34 pm Chengannur 2:43 pm 2:45 pm Tiruvalla 2:54 pm 2:55 pm Changanassery 3:03 pm 3:04 pm Kottayam 3:20 pm 3:23 pm Ernakulam 4:25 pm 4:30 pm Aluva 4:50 pm 4:52 pm Thrissur 5:52 pm 5:55 pm Palakkad 7:32 pm 7:35 pm Podanur 8:59 pm 9:00 pm Tiruppur 9:38 pm 9:40 pm Erode 10:20 pm 10:30 pm Salem 11:25 pm 11:28 pm Kuppam 3:00 am 3:02 am Bangarapet 3:28 am 3:30 am Whitefield 4:03 am 4:05 am Bengaluru Cantt. — 6:00 am, Oct 18

Passengers are advised to check ticket availability and the applicable timetable before travelling. The special service is scheduled for one trip in each direction to meet the additional demand during the Dasara festive period.