South Western Railway (SWR) has announced a special train service between SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North to accommodate additional passenger demand. The train will operate as a Train on Demand service in both directions, according to SWR official release.

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Train No. 06569 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 5:10 pm on August 20, 2026, and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 10 am on August 21.

The return service, Train No. 06570 Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Express Special, will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 12:40 pm on August 22 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 6 am on August 23.

Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram special train: Route and stoppages

The special train will connect Bengaluru with several major stations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Karunagapalli, Sasthankotta, Kollam and Varkala.

The train will cover the Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram route overnight, reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 10 am the following morning. In the return direction, it will follow the same route and reach Bengaluru the next morning.

SWR special train: Coach composition, ticket booking

The train will have 20 coaches, comprising one AC 2-Tier coach, three AC 3-Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Luggage-cum-Brake Vans.

The advance reservation for the special trains opened at 8 am on August 16, 2026, from the Southern Railway end.

SWR said the service has been introduced to manage the additional rush of passengers and provide extra travel capacity on the Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram route.