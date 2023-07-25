Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: Rail network likely to be extended to nearby cities and towns under Phase 2, Full list here

Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Railways seeking approval for the extension of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) to nearby cities and towns. K-RIDE’s latest proposal of 452 kilometres seeks Indian Railway approval for a pre-feasibility study.

K-RIDE is a joint venture of the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways. It has been mandated with the responsibility of executing the flagship Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

Bengaluru Suburban Phase-2 Stations

According to the proposal, the extension would be considered as Phase-2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and the total length is 452 km. While speaking on the development, the Minister for Infrastructure Development on Monday said that the new proposal puts forth the plan to extend the BSRP network to Kolara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapete, Hosuru and Gauribidanuru.

K-RIDE proposes 452 Km extension

The new proposal by K-RIDE outlines specific corridors for the extension. K-RIDE has proposed extending the facility from Devanahalli to Kolar along Corridor-1 (107 km), Chikkabanavara to Tumakuru via Dabaspet along Corridor-2 (55 km) Kengeri to Mysuru along Corridor-3 (125 km), Whitefield to Bangarpet along Corridor-3 (45 km), Heelalige to Hosur along Corridor-4 (23 km) and Rajanukunte to Gauribidanur via Doddaballapura along Corridor-4 (52 km).

Besides, it proposes a new lane ‘Corridor 2A’ from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km). The existing project of BSRP has four corridors covering a length of 148.17 km under Phase-1. It comprises KSR Bengaluru City to Devanahalli (Corridor 1 – 41.4 km), Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2- 25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (Corridor 3 – 25.01 km) and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (Corridor 4 – 46.25 km).

According to the statement, while seeking the approval of the Railway Ministry, it has been mentioned that the Commissioner of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, which is the nodal authority to regulate and coordinate urban mobility initiatives in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area, had also suggested K-RIDE to consider extending the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (BDA), Challaghatta and further suggested to start the process of preparing DPR for the extension of suburban rail to satellite towns.

