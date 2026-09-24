Bengaluru’s suburban rail network is moving ahead, with work progressing across its planned corridors and supporting infrastructure. The project is aimed at creating a dedicated suburban rail system linking the city with several fast-growing areas around Bengaluru.

The 148-km network is being developed across four corridors, covering important routes such as Devanahalli, Chikkabanavara, Whitefield and Rajanukunte.

Once developed, the system is expected to provide passengers with another rail option for longer-distance journeys across the Bengaluru region.

Rs.986 cr traction and power supply package

The project recently gained momentum as K-RIDE invited bids for a ₹986 crore traction and power supply package covering Corridors 2 and 4 and the Soladevanahalli Depot.

The work will cover several electrical and traction systems needed for the operation of the suburban rail network. These include receiving substations, incoming cables from grid substations, 25 kV AC traction-cum-33 kV auxiliary main substations and 25 kV overhead equipment.

The package will also include auxiliary power supply systems, SCADA and other associated electrical works.

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project corridors – Length, route

Bengaluru’s suburban rail project has been planned as a four-corridor network with a combined length of 148.17 km and 57 stations.

Line Name Corridor Route Length (km) Stations Sampige (Line 1) KSR Bengaluru City – Devanahalli 41.40 15 Mallige (Line 2) Baiyyappanahalli Terminal – Chikkabanavara 25.01 14 Parijata (Line 3) Kengeri – Whitefield 35.52 9 Kanaka (Line 4) Heelalige – Rajanukunte 46.24 19 Total 148.17 57

The network will connect Bengaluru’s central areas with several suburban and peripheral locations, providing passengers with rail access across different parts of the metropolitan region.

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Work status across the four corridors

According to a Rajya Sabha reply by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 24, 2026, work is progressing across all four corridors of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project.

For Corridor 1, alignment plans have been approved, while land acquisition and shifting of signalling, telecom and electrical utilities are underway.

On Corridor 2, land acquisition has been completed. Station-building contracts have been awarded, and construction is in progress, along with other works.

For Corridor 3, alignment plans have been approved, with land acquisition and utility-shifting activities underway.

On Corridor 4, land acquisition is progressing, with 43 acres of the required 57 acres acquired so far. Contracts for station buildings have also been awarded, and work is underway.

What the suburban rail project means for Bengaluru

The Bengaluru suburban rail system is being developed to strengthen rail connectivity between the city and its expanding outskirts. With four corridors covering 57 stations, the network is expected to make suburban rail services accessible to passengers travelling between several residential, commercial and industrial areas.