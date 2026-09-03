Bengaluru’s long-awaited suburban rail network is gaining momentum, with K-RIDE, a joint venture of the Karnataka government and the Ministry of Railways, signing an MoU with Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

The agreement is for the manufacture and supply of 51 coaches for the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project (BSTP). The MoU was signed on September 1, 2026, at ICF in Chennai. The 51 coaches will be used in three-coach trainsets for suburban rail services in Bengaluru

The planned Bengaluru suburban rail project aims to strengthen connectivity between the city and its growing outskirts, while giving passengers an alternative to road travel on some of the busy routes.

K-RIDE/Bi-RIDE Signs MoU with ICF for 51 Rakes of 3-Car Trainsets for Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project At Chennai, 2nd September 2026: In a significant milestone towards the implementation of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project (BSTP), K-RIDE/Bi-RIDE and the Integral… pic.twitter.com/z3y1GfSyGZ — K-RIDE (@KridePrm) September 2, 2026

ICF to oversee coach design, testing and commissioning

ICF will oversee the design, manufacturing, inspection, testing and commissioning of the coaches under the agreement. The work will also include obtaining the required approvals from the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO).

ICF will also handle system integration and ensure the coaches meet RAMS (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Safety) requirements before they are ready for passenger services.

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Bengaluru suburban rail project: Four corridors planned

The Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project is being developed across four corridors to connect the city with several important suburban areas.

The planned corridors are KSR Bengaluru City–Devanahalli, Baiyyappanahalli Terminal–Chikkabanavara, Kengeri–Whitefield and Heelalige–Rajanukunte.

Line Name Corridor Route Length (km) Stations Sampige (Line 1) KSR Bengaluru City – Devanahalli 41.40 15 Mallige (Line 2) Baiyyappanahalli Terminal – Chikkabanavara 25.01 14 Parijaata (Line 3) Kengeri – Whitefield 35.52 9 Kanaka (Line 4) Heelalige – Rajanukunte 46.24 19 Total 148.17 57

The network is planned to provide passengers with better access to rail services between Bengaluru and its rapidly developing outskirts.

New rail option could help ease Bengaluru traffic

Bengaluru’s suburban rail network could give passengers a much-needed alternative to road travel, especially on busy routes and during peak hours. With more people able to choose trains for daily journeys, the project could help take some pressure off the city’s roads.

The network will link Bengaluru with several suburban areas, making it easier for passengers living outside the city centre to travel by rail instead of depending only on road transport.

Project to strengthen connectivity across Bengaluru

The suburban rail network is also expected to improve connectivity between Bengaluru’s core areas and its expanding suburbs.

With four corridors planned across different parts of the city, the project could make rail travel more accessible for passengers travelling longer distances within the Bengaluru region.