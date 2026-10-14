The upcoming Bengaluru’s suburban rail project aims to connect the city’s central areas with residential neighbourhoods and locations on its outskirts.

The planned 148.17-km network will feature four corridors and 57 stations, giving passengers another option for daily travel across the metropolitan region.

As part of the project, a new design consultancy assignment covers an elevated stretch with a double-decker structure for rail and road traffic, a station at Mathikere and several road bridges. The work spans parts of Corridors 1, 2 and 4.

Design work planned across 3 corridors

Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) recently invited bids for Detailed Design Consultancy (DDC) services for a 7.795-km elevated section of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project (BSTP).

The scope includes the elevated viaduct between Benniganahalli and Yeshwanthpur Cabin on Corridor 2, along with part of the substructure at Yeshwanthpur on Corridor 1. It also covers four road overbridges and one road underbridge on Corridor 4.

Double-decker viaduct, Mathikere station and road bridges

The planned double-decker viaduct will accommodate both rail and road traffic on the same structure. The design assignment also covers a double-decker station at Mathikere, road flyover ramps and a Y-loop ramp.

Other components include viaduct ramps at Benniganahalli and Hebbal, foot overbridges at Yeshwanthpur Cabin and facilities to integrate the suburban rail system with other modes of transport.

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Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: 4 corridors and their routes

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project will have four corridors connecting central Bengaluru with several suburban areas. Each corridor has a different route and length, with the complete network planned to span 148.17 km and include 57 stations.

Name Corridor Route Length (km) Stations Sampige (Line 1) KSR Bengaluru City – Devanahalli 41.40 15 Mallige (Line 2) Baiyyappanahalli Terminal – Chikkabanavara 25.01 14 Parijata (Line 3) Kengeri – Whitefield 35.52 9 Kanaka (Line 4) Heelalige – Rajanukunte 46.24 19 Total 148.17 57

Together, the four corridors are planned to extend suburban rail access across Bengaluru and its outskirts, providing passengers with more options for travelling across the city.

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How the new rail network could ease daily travel

The suburban rail network is expected to make daily journeys easier for passengers travelling to and from Bengaluru’s outskirts. With rail services connecting different parts of the city, passengers could have an alternative to road travel, particularly for longer commutes.

The planned links with Metro services and Indian Railways could also help passengers continue their journeys by changing between transport modes.

The improvement in travel will depend on the completion of the corridors and the start of passenger services.