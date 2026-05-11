Commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai have long endured a challenging journey marked by limited train services, chronic overcrowding, and persistent waiting lists.

In a welcome development, Indian Railways announced a new bi-weekly special train service between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. Introduced by the South Western Railway, the additional trains are expected to significantly ease the travel burden on this high-demand route by offering greater frequency, improved comfort, and more reliable connectivity between the two major metros.

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New Bengaluru–Mumbai special train: timings, route, and key stops

The new train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to reduce travel pressure on one of the busiest railway corridors connecting Karnataka and Maharashtra. The train between SMVT Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Train No.16553) will operate every Saturday and Tuesday starting May 19, 2026. Similarly, the train in the return direction between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and SMVT Bengaluru will run every Sunday and Wednesday from May 20, 2026.

During its journey, the train will pass through several key cities and junctions, improving connectivity for passengers travelling across both states. Important stops on the route include Bengaluru, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Thane, and Mumbai.

How will the new Bengaluru–Mumbai special train make travel easier for commuters?

For thousands of passengers travelling regularly between Bengaluru and Mumbai, the new train service is expected to bring much-needed relief. With the increasing rush on existing trains and long waiting lists becoming a common problem, the introduction of this bi-weekly service will provide commuters with better seat availability and more travel options.

Passengers from North Karnataka cities such as Hubballi, Dharwad, and Belagavi are likely to benefit the most, as the train offers direct connectivity to both Bengaluru and Mumbai without the hassle of multiple changes.

Superfast train, Vande Bharat Sleeper: More services planned for the Bengaluru–Mumbai route

The newly announced special train may just be the beginning of better rail connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai. In another major development for passengers, Indian Railways is also planning to introduce a new superfast train along with a Vande Bharat Sleeper service on this busy route. Once introduced, these services are expected to significantly improve travel time, comfort, and overall connectivity for commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai.