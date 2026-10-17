South Western Railway has revised the cancellation schedule of two MEMU trains between KSR Bengaluru and Ashokapuram following safety-related and track maintenance works. The changes will restore services on October 17 and 18, 2026, while cancellations will continue on several dates until January 2027.

Train No. 66539, the KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram Tri-weekly MEMU, and Train No. 66540, the Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru Tri-weekly MEMU, were earlier scheduled to remain cancelled on specified dates between October 17, 2026, and January 1, 2027.

Under the revised schedule, both trains will operate according to their regular timings on October 17 and 18. However, services will remain cancelled on designated dates from October 23, 2026, to January 8, 2027.

Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU cancellation dates

The two MEMU services will remain cancelled on the following dates:

October 23-25, 2026

October 30-November 1, 2026

November 6-8, 2026

November 13-15, 2026

November 20-22, 2026

November 27-29, 2026

December 4-6, 2026

December 11-13, 2026

December 18-20, 2026

December 25-27, 2026

January 1-3, 2027

January 8, 2027

The revised schedule follows maintenance work on the Ramanagaram-Yeliyur Down line section. Passengers travelling on these routes should check the latest railway updates before starting their journey.

Partial cancellation of two other MEMU trains revised

South Western Railway has also modified the partial cancellation arrangements for Train No. 66580, the Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU, and Train No. 66579, the KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU.

The changes are linked to track renewal work on the Kengeri-Hejjala-Bidadi and Bidadi-Ramanagaram sections. Earlier notifications had specified partial cancellations on selected dates between August 2026 and February 2027.

Under the revised arrangement, Train No. 66580 will operate up to KSR Bengaluru on October 17 and 20, 2026, instead of terminating its journey at Channapatna.

Similarly, Train No. 66579 will start from KSR Bengaluru on October 18 and 21, 2026, instead of originating from Channapatna. Both trains will operate at their scheduled timings on these dates.

Dates when MEMU trains will be partially cancelled

The previously announced partial cancellation dates for both services remain unchanged.

Train No. 66580, Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU

The train will be partially cancelled between Channapatna and KSR Bengaluru and will terminate at Channapatna on the following dates:

October 2026: 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31

November 2026: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 28

December 2026: 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29 and 31

January 2027: 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30

February 2027: 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18

Train No. 66579, KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU

The train will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Channapatna and will originate from Channapatna instead of KSR Bengaluru at its scheduled departure time on the following dates:

October 2026: 16, 23, 25, 28 and 30

November 2026: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29

December 2026: 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30

January 2027: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31

February 2027: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17 and 19

Passengers using these MEMU services should take note of the revised operating dates and partial cancellations, particularly if their journeys involve stations between KSR Bengaluru and Channapatna.