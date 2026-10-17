South Western Railway will operate weekly special express trains between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, and Rangapara North in Assam, with six trips in each direction, to cater to passenger demand.

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Train No. 06559, the SMVT Bengaluru-Rangapara North Weekly Express Special, will leave Bengaluru every Tuesday at 11.40 pm from October 20 to November 24, 2026. It is scheduled to reach Rangapara North at 6.30 am on Friday.

On the return journey, Train No. 06560, the Rangapara North-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special, will depart from Rangapara North every Saturday at 4.30 am between October 24 and November 28. The train will arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 10 am on Monday.

Bengaluru-Assam special trains: Route and coach composition

The special trains will stop at several stations along the route, including Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa and Brahmapur.

Other stoppages include Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Baleshwar, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Barddhaman, Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Rampur Hat, New Farakka, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri Junction, Jalpaiguri Road, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon Junction, Barpeta Road and Rangiya. These halts will be available in both directions.

Each special train will have 23 coaches. The composition includes one AC 2-Tier coach, six AC 3-Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Class luggage-cum-brake vans equipped with Divyangjan-friendly compartments.

Indian Railways extends temporary stoppages of 11 trains

Separately, South Western Railway has extended the temporary stoppages of 11 trains at various stations until April 15, 2027. These halts were previously notified only until October 15, 2026.

The extended stoppages cover several services operating through Karnataka, including the following:

Ramagiri and Chalgeri: Train Nos. 17391/17392 KSR Bengaluru-Sindhanur-KSR Bengaluru Express.

Birur: Train Nos. 16587/16588 Yesvantpur-Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express.

Arasalu and Kumsi: Train Nos. 20651/20652 KSR Bengaluru-Talguppa-KSR Bengaluru Express.

Chikbanavar: Train Nos. 20689/20690 Yesvantpur-Shivamogga Town-Yesvantpur Express.

Kunigal: Train Nos. 16595/16596 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express.

Sampige Road: Train Nos. 16239/16240 Chikkamagaluru-Yesvantpur-Chikkamagaluru Express.

Malleswaram: Train No. 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru Express.

Maddur: Train Nos. 16315/16316 Mysuru-Thiruvananthapuram North-Mysuru Express.

Krishnadevaraya Halt: Train No. 66553 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU.

Devangonthi: Train Nos. 66519/66520 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam MEMU and Train No. 16521 Bangarapet-KSR Bengaluru MEMU.

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The extension will allow passengers to continue using these intermediate halts for another six months, while the newly announced Bengaluru-Assam specials will provide additional rail connectivity between southern and northeastern India.