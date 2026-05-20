If you’ve ever stood on a sweltering platform at Silk Board waiting for the Blue Line to open, you may have noticed the one thing Bengaluru never seems to run short of: sunshine. A new study by the Indian Institute of Science suggests that sunshine might be exactly what powers your metro commute on that corridor. The Blue Line connects to the Bengaluru Internatonal Airport.

What the study found

Researchers at IISc’s Sustainable Transportation Lab, are working in collaboration with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) and funded under HSBC’s CSR programme, have concluded that the upcoming Blue Line, the nearly 55-kilometre corridor connecting Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport, can meet its entire annual energy requirement through solar power alone, using land and infrastructure that BMRCL already owns.

The numbers that matter

At full-scale operation, with 21 trains running at two-minute intervals, the Blue Line would consume around 152 GWh of electricity annually. According to the study, an installed solar capacity of 83.3 MWp would be sufficient to cover that entirely.

The more immediately striking finding is where that capacity can come from. BMRCL-owned properties, station rooftops, elevated viaduct parapets, station canopies, and depot rooftops can together support between 79 MWp and 89 MWp of solar installations. In other words, BMRCL doesn’t need to acquire a single additional acre of land.

The study also factors in regenerative braking, a technology where energy generated as trains slow down is fed back into the grid. That alone can recover around 29% of the traction energy. Combined with rooftop solar, nearly 61% of the Blue Line’s total traction energy demand could be offset.

A two-phase plan with a fast payback

According to the study, the first phase focuses exclusively on station rooftops. All 30 elevated stations on the corridor together offer roughly 109,600 square metres of usable rooftop space, enough for close to 50,000 solar panels, with a combined capacity of 29.75 MWp. This alone would offset around 36.5% of the corridor’s annual electricity consumption.

The investment required for Phase 1 is estimated at Rs 48 crore to Rs 63 crore. Against that, the study projects annual electricity savings of Rs 36.4 crore from the very first year, implying a payback period of under two years.

Phase 2 would extend installations to viaduct parapets and station side canopies, taking total capacity to around 54 MWp. At that scale, annual savings would exceed Rs 61 crore, and cumulative savings over the project’s lifetime could cross Rs 2,600 crore, as per the study.

What it means for commuters

The direct consumer benefit isn’t spelt out in fare reduction terms in the study, but the logic is straightforward. Electricity is one of the highest operating costs for any metro system. A meaningful and sustained reduction in that cost strengthens the financial case against fare hikes, and potentially, over time, for fare rationalisation.

Furthermore, a metro system that generates a significant share of its own power is less exposed to grid volatility and rising electricity tariffs.

On the environmental side, Phase 1 alone could prevent over 44,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, roughly the equivalent of taking 19,000 petrol cars off Bengaluru’s roads. Phase 2 would push that figure close to 78,000 tonnes per year, as per the study.

What happens next

The report recommends that BMRCL immediately float tenders for rooftop solar across all 30 stations, commission structural surveys of depots and viaducts, and begin regulatory engagement with BESCOM and the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission for net metering approvals.