West Bengal’s Dankuni railway station, which has been serving passengers for more than a century, is undergoing a major upgrade. The 109-year-old station is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with several passenger-facing works already completed.

Located on the Howrah-Bardhaman Chord line, Dankuni station handles more than 30,000 passengers on an average day.

According to an Indian Express report, the redevelopment is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 18.66 crore. The station comes under Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division.

Dankuni railway station upgrade: What has changed?

The station redevelopment has already covered several key areas. The ground floor of the main station building, its facade, and the station porch have been completed, while work on the circulating and parking areas has also been completed.

Platform surfaces and sheds have been upgraded, along with lighting facilities. New train information systems and GPS clocks have also been installed, as detailed in the Indian Express report.

Why Dankuni railway station matters for the region

Dankuni is more than a station serving local rail traffic. It is an intermediate halt for mail and express trains travelling towards southern and northeastern parts of the country.

Its connectivity with Howrah and Sealdah has also helped make it an important part of the rail network serving the Kolkata region. With passenger numbers expected to increase in the coming years, the station is likely to remain an important point for regional rail movement.

Proposed Dankuni-Surat freight corridor

Dankuni’s role could expand further with the proposed Dedicated Freight Corridor between Dankuni and Surat in Gujarat, as highlighted in an Indian Express report.

The project was proposed in the Union Budget 2026 and is aimed at strengthening freight connectivity between eastern and western India.

The proposed corridor could further strengthen Dankuni’s position as a freight and logistics centre, given its existing railway connectivity and proximity to industrial areas. Along with the ongoing station redevelopment, the new freight link could add to the region’s passenger and freight movement.