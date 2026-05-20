In a major boost to rail connectivity between Karnataka and Telangana, the new Belagavi–Secunderabad Weekly Express was flagged off on May 19 at Belagavi Railway Station by Jagadish Shettar, Member of Parliament from Belagavi. The fresh weekly service is expected to significantly benefit thousands of passengers who regularly travel between the two states, offering them a more convenient and direct travel option. Check out the train timings, schedule, and stoppages below:

New Belagavi–Secunderabad Express: What passengers should know

The new Weekly Express will run on fixed days every week in both directions. Train No. 17074 will run from Belagavi to Secunderabad every Tuesday, while Train No. 17073 will run from Secunderabad to Belagavi every Monday, providing regular weekly connectivity between the two cities.

Train arrival and departure timings

The train between Belagavi and Secunderabad will depart from Belagavi at 1:00 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 7:15 am the next day. On the return side, the train from Secunderabad to Belagavi will leave Secunderabad at 4:30 pm every Monday and reach Belagavi at 10:30 am the following day.

Key stops along the route

The Weekly Express will stop at several stations along its journey. Starting from Secunderabad, the train will halt at Begampet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad Junction, Tandur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal Junction, Ballari Junction, Daroji, Toranagallu, Hosapete Junction, Koppal, Gadag Junction, SSS Hubballi Junction, Dharwad, Londa Junction, Khanapur, and finally reach Belagavi.

Relief for regular passengers

Earlier, many passengers had to depend on connecting trains or long road journeys. This direct train service is expected to save both time and money for travellers. It will also reduce the stress of changing trains at multiple stations. Overall, the train will improve the travel experience for regular passengers between the two cities.