The Delhi High Court directed Indian Railways to have a senior officer review crowd-management arrangements at least a week before major events likely to attract large numbers of passengers, as per a report by The Indian Express.



The order follows the February 15, 2025, stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), in which 18 lives were lost and 15 people were injured. Justice Amit Mahajan issued the directions on November 2, 2026, while hearing a petition filed by passengers who witnessed the aftermath of the tragedy. The court also noted that NDLS registered a daily footfall of 3,29,527 passengers on October 24, 2025, underlining the need for effective crowd management.

What has the Delhi High Court ordered?

The court also ordered Railways to strictly implement existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Railway Board circulars for handling large crowds. A senior officer nominated by the competent authority must review arrangements at least seven days before every event expected to attract heavy passenger traffic, in coordination with Delhi Police and other agencies.

The officer must prepare a written report documenting the arrangements and actions taken. These records must be preserved and kept ready for production before the appropriate authority or court if an untoward incident takes place.



“Framing of policy is within the domain of the executive, and this Court does not consider it necessary to direct the framing of a fresh SOP,” the court stated, as quoted by The Indian Express.



The judge emphasised that implementing existing measures and maintaining accountability were more important than introducing fresh guidelines.

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What happened during the February 2025 stampede?

The petitioners had booked tickets on the Magadh Express from New Delhi to Prayagraj, slated to depart at 9:05 pm on February 15, 2025. According to The Indian Express, they reached the station around 8 pm but could not board it because of overcrowding on platforms and a foot-overbridge.



One petitioner had a disability. They initially sought compensation for the victims, action against responsible officials and preventive measures. Later, their counsel pursued only directions for effective crowd management.

What safety measures did Railways present?

Railways told the court that existing SOPs covered festivals, recruitment examinations, religious gatherings and sporting events. These included advance passenger estimates, special trains, additional security personnel, extra ticket counters and coordinated crowd-management plans. It also highlighted the Yatri Suvidha Kendra, set up on the Ajmeri Gate side of NDLS on October 11, 2025.

The facility accommodates around 7,000 passengers and has 22 ticket counters, 25 automatic ticket vending machines, luggage scanners, CCTV cameras and a control room. However, the court noted that Railways had provided limited evidence of measures implemented on the ground apart from the holding area, with its affidavit largely referring to future measures.

What does the order mean for passengers?



The directions to improve advance planning, manage passenger movement and strengthen accountability during major events.

How has Railways strengthened festive crowd management?

The Ministry of Railways, in a November 6, 2026, release, stated that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had monitored passenger facilities and security arrangements at NDLS. The ministry also reported additional special trains, increased Railway Protection Force deployment, and 700 additional AI cameras to strengthen surveillance. It also mentioned that a separate holding area for reserved passengers had been set up alongside the existing unreserved-passenger facility, whereas luggage screening arrangements have been shifted outside the station to ease congestion.

The ministry mentioned that Delhi’s major railway stations, including NDLS, Anand Vihar Terminal, Sarai Rohilla and Hazrat Nizamuddin, managed around 2 crore passenger movements between October 1 and November 5, 2026. Average daily footfall across these stations increased from nearly 5 lakhs to around 8 lakhs during November 1-5. These figures are for the combined Delhi station network, not NDLS alone.

The High Court’s order stressed that such arrangements must be reviewed, implemented and documented before major gatherings.