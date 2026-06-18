Good news for passengers planning to travel between Chennai and southern Tamil Nadu this weekend. They now have more options, with Southern Railway announcing bi-weekly express specials on the Chennai Egmore–Sengottai route to handle the seasonal rush.

The trains will operate across two weekends in June, with the first services departing as early as Friday, June 19.

Chennai Egmore to Sengottai: Train schedule and timings

According to Southern Railway, train No. 06183, running from Chennai Egmore to Sengottai, will depart at 7 pm on June 19, 20, 26, and 27, Fridays and Saturdays, and is scheduled to reach Sengottai at 9.15 am the following morning.

The return service, Train No. 06184, will leave Sengottai at 5.30 pm on June 20, 21, 27, and 28, Saturdays and Sundays, arriving at Tambaram at 8.30 am the next day. Each direction will see four services in total, as per Southern Railway.

Chennai Egmore to Sengottai: Route and stations to watch

Running through the heart of Tamil Nadu, the trains will connect Chennai’s outskirts with the coastal delta belt and southern hinterland, stopping at major centres such as Villupuram, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikkudi, Virudunagar and Tenkasi.

To extend the service’s reach across urban centres and smaller towns, the notification noted that additional halts include Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, Tiruturaipundi, Pattukottai, Sivaganga, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam and Kadayanallur.

Chennai Egmore to Sengottai: Coach Composition

Each rake will consist of two AC three-tier coaches, twelve sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Chennai Egmore to Sengottai: Booking details

Advance reservations for both trains opened at 8 am on June 18. Passengers travelling on this weekend’s services can expect better seat availability compared to regular express trains on the corridor, which tend to fill up quickly during the summer period. Tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website, the mobile app, or at railway reservation counters.