The Ministry of Railways has released the details regarding the cause of the horrific triple train accident at Odisha’s Balasore on June 02, 2023. Over 290 passengers lost their lives while around 1000 were injured in the train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. This has been considered to be the deadliest train accident in recent times.

CRS Probe report

An inquiry conducted by the Commissioner of Railway safety (CRS) has highlighted that the rear-collision of the train caused ‘due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the Station.’

It pointed that these lapses ‘resulted in wrong signalling to the Train No. 12841 wherein the UP Home Signal indicated Green aspect for run-through movement on the UP main line of the station.’

‘The crossover connecting the UP main line to the UP loop line (crossover 17A/B) was set to the UP loop line; the wrong signalling resulted in the Train No.12841 traversing on the UP loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the Goods train (No. N/DDIP) standing there,” the inquiry report by CRS stated.

Action against Railway officials

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that seven officials have been suspended and D&AR proceedings have been initiated against them.

Upgradation of Signaling system

The Ministry has taken several measures to upgrade the Signaling system for safe operation of trains. The move aims at reducing the number of incidences of rail accidents. Some of these are as follows:-