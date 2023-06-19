A total of 20 trains cancelled and several others have been diverted and short-terminated following the track maintenance works at Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar railway station. The station falls under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway‘s (SER) Kharagpur Division.
Earlier this month, more than 289 passengers lost their lives while around 900 were injured in the horrific train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. This has been considered as the deadliest train accident in recent times.
List of cancelled trains:-
- 08031 Balasore –Bhadrak MEMU Special
- 22863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Express
- 12277 Howrah – Puri Shatabdi Express
- 18043 Howrah – Bhadrak Express
- 18021 Kharagpur – Khurda Road Express
- 18037 Kharagpur – Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express
- 18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express
- 22841 Santragachi – Tambaram Express
- 18044 Bhadrak – Howrah Express
- 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road – Kharagpur Express
- 12278 Puri – Howrah Shatabdi Express
- 08032 Bhadrak- Balasore MEMU Special
- 18022 Khurda Road – Kharagpur Express
- 20831 Shalimar – Sambalpur Express
- 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast Express
- 07046 Santragachi – Dibrugarh Special
- 07030 Santragachi – Agartala Special
- 22856 Tirupati – Santragachi Express
- 22643 Ernakulam – Patna Express
- 22878 Ernakulam – Howrah Express
Short Termination of trains:-
Following trains will be Short Terminated at Balasore railway station:
- 08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU Special
- 08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special
Diversion of Trains:-
Both the trains have been diverted via Jharsuguda Road railway station:
- 18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri Express
- 18477 Puri – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reach Odisha today
Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on a three-day visit to Odisha from today onwards. During the visit, the minister will inspect Puri Railway station. He will also review the arrangements made for pilgrims in view of the world-famous Rath Yatra in the evening. On Tuesday, Vaishnaw will proceed to Bahanaga Bazar to interact with the local people. He will also inspect and review the development of Balasore Railway Station.