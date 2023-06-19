A total of 20 trains cancelled and several others have been diverted and short-terminated following the track maintenance works at Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar railway station. The station falls under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway‘s (SER) Kharagpur Division.

Earlier this month, more than 289 passengers lost their lives while around 900 were injured in the horrific train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. This has been considered as the deadliest train accident in recent times.

List of cancelled trains:-

08031 Balasore –Bhadrak MEMU Special

22863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Express

12277 Howrah – Puri Shatabdi Express

18043 Howrah – Bhadrak Express

18021 Kharagpur – Khurda Road Express

18037 Kharagpur – Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express

22841 Santragachi – Tambaram Express

18044 Bhadrak – Howrah Express

18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road – Kharagpur Express

12278 Puri – Howrah Shatabdi Express

08032 Bhadrak- Balasore MEMU Special

18022 Khurda Road – Kharagpur Express

20831 Shalimar – Sambalpur Express

18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar East Coast Express

07046 Santragachi – Dibrugarh Special

07030 Santragachi – Agartala Special

22856 Tirupati – Santragachi Express

22643 Ernakulam – Patna Express

22878 Ernakulam – Howrah Express

Short Termination of trains:-

Following trains will be Short Terminated at Balasore railway station:

08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU Special

08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special

Diversion of Trains:-

Both the trains have been diverted via Jharsuguda Road railway station:

18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri Express

18477 Puri – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reach Odisha today

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on a three-day visit to Odisha from today onwards. During the visit, the minister will inspect Puri Railway station. He will also review the arrangements made for pilgrims in view of the world-famous Rath Yatra in the evening. On Tuesday, Vaishnaw will proceed to Bahanaga Bazar to interact with the local people. He will also inspect and review the development of Balasore Railway Station.