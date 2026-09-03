The Baiyappanahalli–Hosur railway doubling project in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is making steady progress, with 14 km of the 48-km doubling line already commissioned and operational. The development adds capacity to an important rail route connecting Bengaluru with Hosur.

The ₹1,116-crore project is aimed at strengthening the existing railway corridor by adding a second track. With a portion of the new line already in use, work is now advancing on the remaining sections, including key infrastructure and railway systems.

For passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Hosur, the additional track is expected to provide more flexibility in train operations. It can also help railways handle traffic on the corridor more efficiently as demand for connectivity between the two cities grows.

Anekal Road–Maranayakanahalli section makes progress

One of the key stretches under development is the Anekal Road–Maranayakanahalli section. Major civil works here have been completed, covering the infrastructure needed to support the new railway line.

These works include earthwork, bridges, Road Under Bridges (RUBs), retaining walls and station buildings, along with other allied facilities. The completion of these components means the focus is increasingly shifting towards track and railway system works in the section.

Track linking completed on key stretch

Track linking with service rails has been completed between Anekal Road and Maranayakanahalli. At Anekal Road station, work on track linking for the Yard–Road No. 4 passenger loop line is also nearing completion. The loop line will form part of the station’s operational infrastructure and support train movements within the yard.

Electrification and signalling work underway

Alongside the track work, teams are progressing with electrification, signalling and telecom works.

These systems will need to be completed and integrated before the relevant section can be brought into regular railway operations. Their progress therefore marks another important stage in preparing the corridor for commissioning.

What the project means for passengers

Doubling the 48-km route will give the railway system two tracks instead of relying on a single line for train movements across the corridor.

This can make it easier to manage trains in both directions, reduce operational constraints and create greater scope for handling services. Once more sections are completed and commissioned, passengers could benefit from smoother train operations and improved capacity between Bengaluru and Hosur.