Auto-signaling work between Cuttack and Kandarpur railway stations to affect train services – Check list

The Indian Railways has decided to start the auto-signaling work between Cuttack and Kandarpur railway stations in the uttack-Paradeep Railway Section. The step will help the Indian Railways in increasing the line capacity to great extend and run more trains in the route using the same track.

However, because of this, a number of train services will be affected temporarily between the Nergundi-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Railway section.

Trains cancelled from both sides from August 12 to August 14

• 18413/18414 Paradeep-Puri-Paradeep Express.

• 08413/08414 Talcher-Puri-Talcher Passenger Special.

• 08411/08412 Balasore-Bhubaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special.

• 08415/08416 Jaleswar-Puri-Jaleswar Passenger Special.

• 08555/08556 Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak Passenger Special.

• 08445/08446 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special.

• 08407/08408 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special.

• 08453/08454 Bhadrak-Cuttack-Bhadrak Passenger Special.

Apart from these, a number of trains will be cancelled on other dates, which are:

• 02837 Santragachhi-Puri Express from Santragachhi on 11.08.2023.

• 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Express from Puri on 12.08.2023.

• 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 13.08.2023.

• 08011 Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri Special from Bhanjapur on 13.08.2023.

• 08012 Puri- Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 11th & 13th August 2023.

Some of the trains which have been cancelled partially

• 08534/08533 Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023.

• 08422/08421 Gunupur-Cuttack-Gunupur Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023.

• 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions will remain cancelled between Kharagpur & Howrah on 13.08.2023.

Diversion of Trains via Naraj Marthapur bypassing Cuttack and providing stoppage at Naraj Marthapur/Kapilas Road Station

• 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12277/12278 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12891/12892 Bangiriposi-Puri-Bangiriposi Express from both directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 18416/18415 Barbil-Puri-Barbil Express from from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 18126/18125 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12802 New-Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi from 10th to 12th August 2023.

• 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 12837 Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah from 11th to 13th August 2023.

• 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023.

• 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express from Rourkela from 11th to 13th August 2023.