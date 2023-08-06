Attention travellers! Explore the Coastal Marvels with Indian Railways’ Mumbai CSMT – Tuticorin Special train

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is operating a special train to explore the Coastal Marvels. The train will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Tuticorin. It will be maintained and operated by Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Date of Journey:-

The train will run as a Weekly Special Train between the two cities. Train number 01143, will have its journey on August – 11th, 18th, 25th and September 01, 2023. The train has three types of coaches – Sleeper Class, AC Three Tier and AC Second Tier. Train number 01144 will have its journey on August 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th and September 03, 2023.

Distance, Travel Time and Frequencies of CSMT Mumbai-Tuticorin Superfast Special:-

The train will cover a distance of 1948 kms in 33 hrs and forty five minutes. It will operate only on Fridays.

Stoppages of CSMT Mumbai-Tuticorin Superfast Special:-

During its journey between the two cities, the train will halt at 27 stations. These are – Dadar, Kalyan Junction, Pune Junction, Daund Junction, Solapur Junction, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal Junction, Cuddapah, Renigunta Junction, Tiruttani, Kanchipuram, Chengal pattu, Villupuram Junction, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirakazhi, Mayiladuturai Junction, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirapali, Dindigul Junction, Madurai Junction, Virudunagar Junction and Kovilpatti railway stations.

How to book Mumbai CSMT-Tuticorin Weekly Special train:-

The passengers can book this train through both Online and Offline mode. For Online, the users need to book the ticket through IRCTC official website. For the Offline mode, the commuters need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at the railway stations.

Other trains on the route:-

Apart from this Weekly Special train, the national transporter operates Okha-Tuticorin Vivek Express. It covers a distance of 2735 kms in 34 hrs and fifty minutes. In its journey, the train halts at 39 stations.