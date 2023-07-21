Attention to travellers! Indian Railways cancels train operation on Kalka-Shimla Heritage Rail line – Know the reason and full lists

Attention to travellers! Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of trains on the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail line. This comes in the wake of heavy rains and water logging over the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

In a statement, the zonal railways said that due to the waterlogging situation, the train services have been regulated over Northern Railway’s Ambala Division. These trains have been cancelled till August 06, 2023.

List of trains cancelled:-

04543 Kalka-Shimla Express Special

72451 Kalka-Shimla Rail Motor

52451 Kalka-Shimla Shivalik Deluxe Express

52453 Kalka-Shimla NG Express

52459 Kalka-Shimla Him Darshan Express

52455 Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen

52456 Shimla-Kalka Himalayan Queen

72452 Shimla-Kalka Rail Motor

04544 Shimla-Kalka Express Special

52460 Shimla-Kalka Him Darshan Express

52452 Shimla-Kalka Shivalik Deluxe Express

Lists of stations on Kalka-Shimla railway route

A total of 18 railway stations are there on the historic Kalka-Shimla rail route. These are – Kalka, Taksal, Gumman, Koti, Sonwara, Dharmpur HMCHL, Kumarhatti, Barog, Solan, Salogra, Kandaghat, Kanoh, Kathleeghat, Shoghi, Taradevi, Jutogh, Summer Hill and Shimla railway stations.

Fastest train on Kalka-Shimla-Kalka railway route:

The fastest train on this heritage rail route is 72451/72452 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka Rail Motor. It covers a journey of 96 km in 04:00 hrs. The train departs from Kalka at 05:25 hrs and reaches the destination at 09:25 hrs. In return direction, the train leaves Shimla at 12:00 hrs and arrives in Kalka at 17:00 hrs. The train operates on all days of the week.

It was followed by Shivalik Deluxe Express and Himalayan Queen. Both the trains cover the same distance in 05:05 hrs and 05:10 hrs respectively.

About Kalka-Shimla rail route:-

The Kalka-Shimla rail route is a part of Northern Railway’s Ambala Division. It was awarded a World Heritage Site by UNESCO on July 07, 2008. The rail route was built during British rule, to connect Shimla, the summer capital with the Indian rail system.