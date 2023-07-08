Attention to rail passengers! Internet Booking to remain shut for 03:45 hrs today – Know why, timings, and affected regions

Attention to rail commuters! The passengers are likely to face difficulties in booking their ticket through online mode today. The move comes following the downtime activity at Kolkata-based Passenger Reservation System (PRS) data centre.

Timing of shut down of PRS activity

The PRS will remain shut for a duration of three hours and 45 minutes. The travellers will not be able to book their ticket through internet mode between 23:45 hrs of July 08, 2023 (Saturday) to 03:30 hrs of July 09, 2023 (Sunday).

Affected states due to shut down of PRS system:-

The shut down activity will impact several states. These are West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra.

Affected railway zones due to downtime activity at PRS ata centre:-

The move will have its impact over Eastern Railway (ER), South Eastern Railway (SER), East Coast Railway (ECoR), South East Central Railway (SECR), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and East Central Railway (ECR) zones.

Affected services following shut down of PRS system:-

Due to the shut down of Passenger Reservation System (PRS), following services will be affected. These are – Internet Booking, Current Booking, Enquiries, Charting, and other allied services.

However, the passengers will be able to purchase suburban and non-suburban (local) trains tickets from the UTS mobile application. They can also buy the same from the ticket counters at railway stations.

Regulation of trains due to Traffic Block

Meanwhile, the railways has regulated the operations of following trains due to the planned four hours traffic block from July 07, 2023 to July 09, 2023.

Diversion of trains:-

22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Superfast Express (Dankuni arrival at 01:27 hrs o­n July 08, 2023)

12508 Silchar-Trivandrum Aronai Express (Dankuni arrival at 00:10 hrs o­n July 08, 2023)

New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express (Dankuni arrival at 00:10 hrs o­n July 09, 2023) will be diverted via Dankuni-Howrah-Kharagpur.