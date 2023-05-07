Attention to rail passengers! Indian Railways suspended train operations to Manipur

Attention to rail commuters! Indian Railways has suspended the train operations in Manipur due to the prevailing law and order situation in the north eastern state. The decision regarding the resumption of train services will be taken after evaluating the ongoing situation.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Sabysache De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North East Frontier Railway (NF Railway) said, “Two pair of trains have been cancelled in Manipur.”

The trains cancelled due to prevailing situation are – (i) 05659 Silchar-Vangaichung Pao passenger, (ii) 05660 Vangaichungpao-Silchar passenger, (iii) 12097 Agartala – Khongsang Jan Shatabdi Express, and (iv) 12098 Khongsang – Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express.

Both the passenger trains will remain cancelled between Sribar and Vangaichungpao till May 8, 2023. However, the trains will run as per the scheduled time between Silchar and Sribar. During their journey between Silchar and Sribar, the trains will stop at four railway stations – Arunachal, New Silchar, Moinarband, and Ranigaon.

The 12097/12098 Agartala – Khongsang – Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express has been shortly terminated at Arunachal railway station on the Assam border. The train runs on three days a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The train will remain cancelled between Arunachal and Khongsang railway stations this week.

The train usually covers a distance of 348 km i.e. from Agartala to Khongsang in 7 hours and 40 minutes. During its journey between, Agartala and Arunachal railway station, the train will stop at four stations. These are – Ambasa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, and Badarpur Junction.

The state government is working round the clock to bring back normalcy in the region. Meanwhile, several states have expressed their willingness to evacuate people and students stranded in the violence-hit state. The states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram are making efforts to bring back the residents stuck in Manipur.