Indian Railways revises stoppage points of country’s 4th Vande Bharat Express – Check route, frequency, and time table

During the journey between the two stations, this blue and white colour train will now halt at four stations instead of three railway stations.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The train is being maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone. 

Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of the country’s fourth Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high speed train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2022. The train operates between New Delhi and Amb Andaura.

Stoppages of New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:- 

During the journey between the two stations, this blue and white colour train will now halt at four stations instead of three railway stations. These are – Ambala Cant Junction, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una Himachal. The train is being maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone. 

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “The stoppage for New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express will be provided on a temporary basis for six months.”

Frequency of New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:- 

The blue and white colour train between New Delhi-Amb Andaura run six days a week except Friday. 

Latest timings of 22447/22458 NDLS-AADR-NDLS Vande Bharat Express:-

Timings of 22447 New Delhi-AMB Andaura Vande Bharat Express:

The train departs from New Delhi at 05:50 hrs. It reached the destination at 11:05 hrs.

  • Arrival at Ambala Cant Junction – 08:00 hrs
  • Departure from Ambala Cant Junction – 08:02 hrs
  • Arrival at Chandigarh – 08:40 hrs
  • Departure from Chandigarh – 08:47 hrs
  • Arrival at Anandpur Sahib – 10:00 hrs
  • Departure from Anandpur Sahib – 10:02 hrs
  • Arrival at Una Himachal – 10:34 hrs
  • Departure from Una Himachal – 10:36 hrs
Timings of 22448 Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express:

The train leaves Amb Andaura at 13:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 18:25 hrs. 

  • Arrival at Una Himachal – 13:21 hrs
  • Departure from Una Himachal – 13:23 hrs
  • Arrival at Anandpur Sahib – 14:08 hrs
  • Departure from Anandpur Sahib – 14:10 hrs
  • Arrival at Chandigarh – 15:22 hrs
  • Departure from Chandigarh – 15:30 hrs
  • Arrival at Ambala Cant Junction – 16:13 hrs
  • Departure from Ambala Cant Junction – 16:15 hrs

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 06:50 IST

