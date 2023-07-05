Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of the country’s fourth Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high speed train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2022. The train operates between New Delhi and Amb Andaura.
Stoppages of New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:-
During the journey between the two stations, this blue and white colour train will now halt at four stations instead of three railway stations. These are – Ambala Cant Junction, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una Himachal. The train is being maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone.
In a statement, the zonal railway said, “The stoppage for New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express will be provided on a temporary basis for six months.”
Frequency of New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:-
The blue and white colour train between New Delhi-Amb Andaura run six days a week except Friday.
Latest timings of 22447/22458 NDLS-AADR-NDLS Vande Bharat Express:-
Timings of 22447 New Delhi-AMB Andaura Vande Bharat Express:
The train departs from New Delhi at 05:50 hrs. It reached the destination at 11:05 hrs.
- Arrival at Ambala Cant Junction – 08:00 hrs
- Departure from Ambala Cant Junction – 08:02 hrs
- Arrival at Chandigarh – 08:40 hrs
- Departure from Chandigarh – 08:47 hrs
- Arrival at Anandpur Sahib – 10:00 hrs
- Departure from Anandpur Sahib – 10:02 hrs
- Arrival at Una Himachal – 10:34 hrs
- Departure from Una Himachal – 10:36 hrs
Timings of 22448 Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express:
The train leaves Amb Andaura at 13:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 18:25 hrs.
- Arrival at Una Himachal – 13:21 hrs
- Departure from Una Himachal – 13:23 hrs
- Arrival at Anandpur Sahib – 14:08 hrs
- Departure from Anandpur Sahib – 14:10 hrs
- Arrival at Chandigarh – 15:22 hrs
- Departure from Chandigarh – 15:30 hrs
- Arrival at Ambala Cant Junction – 16:13 hrs
- Departure from Ambala Cant Junction – 16:15 hrs