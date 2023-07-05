Indian Railways has revised the stoppages of the country’s fourth Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high speed train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2022. The train operates between New Delhi and Amb Andaura.

Stoppages of New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:-

During the journey between the two stations, this blue and white colour train will now halt at four stations instead of three railway stations. These are – Ambala Cant Junction, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una Himachal. The train is being maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone.

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “The stoppage for New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express will be provided on a temporary basis for six months.”

Frequency of New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:-

The blue and white colour train between New Delhi-Amb Andaura run six days a week except Friday.

Latest timings of 22447/22458 NDLS-AADR-NDLS Vande Bharat Express:-

Timings of 22447 New Delhi-AMB Andaura Vande Bharat Express:

The train departs from New Delhi at 05:50 hrs. It reached the destination at 11:05 hrs.

Arrival at Ambala Cant Junction – 08:00 hrs

Departure from Ambala Cant Junction – 08:02 hrs

Arrival at Chandigarh – 08:40 hrs

Departure from Chandigarh – 08:47 hrs

Arrival at Anandpur Sahib – 10:00 hrs

Departure from Anandpur Sahib – 10:02 hrs

Arrival at Una Himachal – 10:34 hrs

Departure from Una Himachal – 10:36 hrs

Timings of 22448 Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express:

The train leaves Amb Andaura at 13:00 hrs and reaches the destination at 18:25 hrs.

Arrival at Una Himachal – 13:21 hrs

Departure from Una Himachal – 13:23 hrs

Arrival at Anandpur Sahib – 14:08 hrs

Departure from Anandpur Sahib – 14:10 hrs

Arrival at Chandigarh – 15:22 hrs

Departure from Chandigarh – 15:30 hrs