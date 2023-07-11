Attention passengers! Northern Railways cancels 24 trains on Delhi-Ambala route due to heavy rains – Details here

The Northern Railways has cancelled around 24 trains on the Delhi-Ambala route as heavy rains pounded several parts of the region. According to a statement issued by the Northern Railway on Monday (July 10), traffic has been suspended on the Delhi-Ambala route due to inclement weather in North India.

“Around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled following inclement weather in North India…It is not possible to give an estimate of monetary loss right now,” said Shobhan Chaudhari, General Manager, Northern Railway in an interaction with the media.

However, the official could not exactly give an estimate of the monetary loss at the moment.

Heavy downpour cripple Northern Railways

This is the second batch of cancellations by the Northern Railways owing to incessant rainfall. Earlier, on Sunday, the railways had cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others due to waterlogging.

The Northern Railways spokesperson had informed that the traffic has been suspended at various locations – between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib; between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morind; and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh.

The cancelled trains include Amritsar Super Fast Express, Firozpur Cantt Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express, and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. The diverted trains include Amritsar Express, Daulatpur Chowk Express and Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express.

Incessant rains wreak havoc in India

Heavy rains unleashed more death and destruction in several parts of north India on Monday with 37 people killed in rain-related incidents in the last two days. The Army and NDRF teams stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations in the region.

Meanwhile, river Yamuna has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres flood alerts have been issued for parts of Delhi as well as Haryana. Reports of house collapses and waterlogging have been received from several residential colonies.