Attention Mumbaikars! Several trains have been regulated over Central Railway‘s Mumbai Division on Sunday. This comes following the Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works.

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.”

Check the timing of Mega Block over Mumbai Division:-

Main Line:

On the Main Line, the Mega Block will be observed between Thane and Kalyan stations (5th and 6th Lines) from 09:00 hrs to 13:00 hrs. During this time, several Mail/express trains will be diverted on the Up Fast Line and will arrive at their destination 10 to 15 minutes late.

List of trains diverted –

Train no 11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express

Train no 17611 Nanded-CSMT Rajyarani Express

Train no 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen

Train no 12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Express

Train no 13201 Patna-LTT Express

Train no 17221 Kakinada-LTT Express

Train no 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

Train no 22160 Chennai-CSMT Express

Train no 12168 Banaras-LTT Superfast Express

Train no 12321 Howrah-CSMT Mail

Train no 12812 Hatia-LTT Express

Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express

Diversion of Down Mail/Express trains

Following Down Mail and Express trains will be diverted on Dn Fast line between Thane-Kalyan section and will be handed over 10 to 15 minutes late.

Train no 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express

Train no 11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express

Train no 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express

Train no 16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

Short Termination of MEMU services

MEMU no 01339 Vasai Road-Diva departing Vasai Road at 09.50 am will run upto Kopar and will remain cancelled between Kopar and Diva stations.

MEMU no 01340 will run ex-Kopar at 11.45 am and will remain cancelled between Diva and Kopar stations.

Harbour Line:

On the Harbour Line, the block will be observed between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding BSU Line) from 11:05 hrs to 16:05 hrs on both Up and Down lines. The Up Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving Panvel from 10:33 hrs to 15:49 hrs and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT from 09:45 hrs to 15:12 hrs will remain suspended.

On the other hand, the Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11:02 hrs to 15:53 hrs and Dn Trans-Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Thane from 10:01 hrs to 15:20 hrs will remain suspended.

General Train operation details during ‘Mega Block’

The railway will operate Special local trains on the CSMT-Vashi-CSMT section during the block period. In addition, the Trans-Harbour line services will also be available to travel via Thane-Vashi / Nerul stations during the block period. The BSU line services will be available between Belapur-Kharkopar and Nerul-Kharkopar during the block.