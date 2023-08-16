Attention! IRCTC warns against downloading FAKE ‘Rail Connect’ mobile app – Details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC has issued a cautionary message to the people regarding a malicious mobile app scheme. This scheme involves the circulation of a deceptive campaign urging individuals to access “IRCTC Rail Connect” through a fraudulent application.

In response, IRCTC has categorically denounced this counterfeit app, warning the public against falling victim to its ploys.

Fake Railway app sending out phishing links

The IRCTC has said that this dubious mobile app campaign involves fraudsters sending phishing links on a wide scale. These links compel users to install a spurious “IRCTC Rail Connect” mobile app, with the ultimate intention of trapping innocent citizens in illicit activities.

An official advisory has been issued to address this concern, expressing that the app is counterfeit and potentially harmful.

Furthermore, IRCTC has thoughtfully provided a visual representation of the deceptive mobile app that is currently circulating.

In an effort to safeguard its customers, the corporation strongly recommends utilizing only the authentic Rail Connect Mobile apps available for download through trusted platforms such as Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Here’s how you stay cautious

The IRCTC has repeatedly advised people to avoid falling prey to such scams by downloading only the official IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App that is available on Google Play Store for Android users and on the Apple App Store for iOS users.

Only the official numbers that are listed on the IRCTC official website – https://irctc.co.in, should be used to reach IRCTC Customer Care.