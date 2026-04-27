The Indian Railways has announced a new special train service between Purnia Court/Saharsa Junction in Bihar and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. This special train has been introduced to meet the high travel demand during the peak summer season and is expected to provide a more comfortable and convenient travel option for passengers commuting between Bihar and the national capital.

Special Train between Purnia Court and Anand Vihar Terminal— timing, stoppage, schedule

Indian Railways will operate a new bi-weekly long-distance express service connecting North Bihar with Delhi NCR through key junctions across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Train No. 05579 (Purnia Court to Anand Vihar Terminal)

This train runs from Purnia Court to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi). It departs at 16:30 hrs and reaches Delhi at 01:05 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 05579 Schedule: This service will operate from 26 April 2026 to 12 July 2026. It will run on Fridays and Sundays, except on 22 May 2026 when it will not operate.

Train No. 05580 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Purnia Court)

In the return direction, this train will run from Anand Vihar Terminal to Purnia Court. It will depart from Delhi at 05:15 hrs and arrive at 13:45 hrs at its destination.

Train No. 05580 Schedule: This train will run from 28 April 2026 to 14 July 2026. It will operate on Sundays and Tuesdays during this period.

Purnia Court and Anand Vihar Special train | Station list

Stoppages:- Banmankhi Jn., Murliganj, Dauram Madhepura, Saharsa Jn., Garh Baruari, Supaul, New Jhajha Jn., Nirmali, Ghogardiha, Jhanjharpur Jn., Sakri Jn., Shisho, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi Jn., Bairgania, Raxaul Jn., Narkatiaganj Jn., Bagaha, Kaptanganj Jn., Gorakhpur Jn., Basti, Gonda Jn., Sitapur Jn., Shahjahanpur Jn., Bareilly Jn., Moradabad Jn., Hapur Jn. & Ghaziabad Jn. Railway Station

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Special Train Between Saharsa Jn. and Anand Vihar Terminal– Timetable, Route & Stoppages

Train No. 05575 (Saharsa Jn. to Anand Vihar Terminal)

This train service will run from Saharsa Junction to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi). It will depart at 20:00 hrs from Saharsa Jn. and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 01:05 hrs on the second day.

Train No. 05575 Schedule: This service will operate from 28 April 2026 to 14 July 2026. It will run every Tuesday during this period.

Train No. 05576 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharsa Jn.)

In the return direction, this train runs from Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharsa Junction. It departs at 05:15 hrs from Anand Vihar Terminal and arrives at 10:30 hrs at Saharsa Jn.

Train No. 05576 Schedule: This train will operate from 30 April 2026 to 16 July 2026. It will run every Thursday during this period.

Saharsa Jn. and Anand Vihar Train | Station List

Stoppages: Garh Baruari, Supaul, New Jhajha Jn., Nirmali, Ghogardiha, Jhanjharpur Jn., Sakri Jn., Sitamarhi Jn., Bairgania, Narkatiaganj Jn., Kaptanganj Jn., Gorakhpur Jn., Basti, Gonda Jn., Sitapur Jn., Shahjahanpur Jn., Bareilly Jn., Moradabad Jn., Hapur Jn. & Ghaziabad Jn. Railway Station

Why do these special trains matter for Passengers?

These special trains improve connectivity between North Bihar and Delhi by offering additional direct services via key routes. They provide more travel options on fixed days, making long-distance journeys easier and more flexible for passengers from multiple towns along the route. These trains will help commuters save time and travel more conveniently between Bihar and Delhi NCR.