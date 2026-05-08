Thousands of commuters in Andhra Pradesh are set to see a change in their daily travel as the Railway Board has approved a new passenger train on the Guntakal–Markapur Road route. The service is expected to improve connectivity and offer a more reliable and convenient transport option for people travelling along this corridor, especially between smaller towns.

For daily passengers who have long relied on crowded buses, multiple train changes, or costly private transport, the direct train is likely to bring much-needed relief by making travel easier, more affordable, and more comfortable.

Check below for detailed information about this train, including its timings, expected operational date, and the list of halts along the route.

Guntakal – Markapur Road – Guntakal Daily Passenger Services– All you need to know

Train No From-To Days of Services With effect from 57407 Guntakal – Markapur Road – Daily Passenger Daily 14 May 2026 57408 Markapur Road – Guntakal–Daily Passenger Daily 13 May 2026

The Railway Board has approved the introduction of Train Nos. 57407/57408 on the Guntakal–Markapur Road–Guntakal route, which will be operated by the South Central Railway. Train No. 57408 running from Markapur Road to Guntakal will commence its service from 13 May 2026, while Train No. 57407 from Guntakal to Markapur Road will begin operations from 14 May 2026. The service will run daily, providing regular connectivity between the two destinations.

Train to halt at 16 Stations—Check full List

On its journey, the train will halt at several stations, including Guntakal, Maddikera, Pendekallu, Dhone, Rangapuram, Bethamcherla, Panyam, Nandyal, Gazulapalli, Diguvametta, Giddalur, Somidevipalle, Jaggambhotla Krishnapuram, Cumbum, Tarlupadu, and finally Markapur Road, ensuring better accessibility and smoother travel for daily commuters along this corridor.

Inaugural One-Way special service on 12 May 2026

The inaugural service of the newly introduced Guntakal–Markapur Road passenger train will be operated as a one-way special train on 12 May 2026. The inaugural journey is expected to give passengers an early experience of the new connectivity between Guntakal and Markapur Road.

How will the new Guntakal–Markapur train ease passenger travel?

The newly introduced daily passenger train between Guntakal and Markapur Road is expected to make everyday commuting far more convenient. By providing a direct rail link between important stations, it will help passengers avoid long road journeys and inconvenient transfers. The service will offer a more dependable, comfortable, and efficient travel option for regular commuters.

Why is this train a game-changer for daily commuters?

For regular passengers, this service brings affordable and predictable travel. It cuts down costs, avoids road traffic delays, and improves accessibility. The daily schedule of the train will ensure better planning and make commuting between Guntakal and Markapur Road far more convenient.

How will improved rail connectivity benefit towns along the route?

This service is likely to boost connectivity for several smaller towns and semi-urban areas along the corridor, making travel to major hubs more accessible. It will especially help students, office workers, and small traders by saving time and reducing travel costs, while also encouraging the smoother movement of people across the region.