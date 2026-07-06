Odisha is set to receive a major boost in rail connectivity today (July 6, 2026) as Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is going to flag off two new train services to improve travel within the state and strengthen links with western India, according to PTI.

The two trains are the Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express and the Puri-Koraput Express. The inaugural events will be held at Brahmapur and Puri and will also be attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

These new trains are expected to improve travel options for passengers and strengthen connectivity between different regions of Odisha as well as with Gujarat.

Puri-Koraput Express: Launch time, route

According to PTI, the Puri-Koraput Express will be flagged off from Puri railway station at 12 noon. The train is expected to strengthen connectivity between Odisha’s coastal districts and the southern part of the state.

The service will run through several important stations, including Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur, Balangir, Damanjodi and Lakshmipur Road before reaching Koraput.

The new train will make travel easier for passengers, students, workers and tourists travelling between these regions. The new service is also expected to improve access to southern Odisha and provide better transport options for residents.

Brahmapur-Surat Amrit Bharat Express: Launch time, route

The Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express will be flagged off from Brahmapur railway station at 4 pm, as per PTI Reports. It will operate as a daily service, providing a direct rail connection between southern Odisha and Surat in Gujarat.

The train is expected to benefit passengers travelling to Gujarat for work, business and other purposes. It will also offer a more convenient travel option by reducing the need to change trains on the route.

The new Brahmapur-Surat Amrit Bharat Express is expected to support economic activity, tourism and easier movement of people between Odisha and Gujarat.