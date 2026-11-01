Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the inaugural run of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, launching a new overnight rail connectivity between India’s technology hub and financial capital. The train will interlink major destinations across Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, offering passengers modern amenities, advanced safety features and comfortable sleeping arrangements.

As per a Southern Railway official post on X, the new service is designed to offer a comfortable overnight travel experience while boosting connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities. South Western Railway termed it India’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Check timings and operating days

Train No. 27652 will run from SMVT Bengaluru to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai six days a week, except on Mondays. The train will leave Bengaluru at 7:45 pm and reach Mumbai at 11:55 am the following day.

In the return trip, Train No. 27561 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 8:10 pm and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 12 noon the next day. The service will be available six days a week, except Tuesdays.

Train number Route Departure Arrival Weekly off 27652 SMVT Bengaluru–CSMT Mumbai 7.45 pm 11.55 am (next day) Monday 27651 CSMT Mumbai–SMVT Bengaluru 8.10 pm 12 noon (next day) Tuesday

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Major stops across three states

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper will connect Karnataka and Maharashtra, crossing through crucial destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the route details shared by Southern Railway on X, the major stations underlined along the corridor comprise SMVT Bengaluru, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Guntakal, Solapur, Anantapur, Pune, Kalyan and CSMT Mumbai.

South Western Railway has also underlined Kurnool and the Sri Sathya Sai region among the areas likely to benefit from the enhanced connectivity. The service is expected to provide another level of travel option for passengers travelling between major cities and regional centres for education, business and employment.

What facilities will passengers get on the Vande Bharat Sleeper?

According to South Western Railway, the train has been equipped with modern passenger amenities designed specially to make long-distance overnight journeys more convenient.

The railway’s official post also highlights features like ergonomically designed sleeping berths with improved cushioning, enhanced riding comfort and noise-reduction measures. Passengers will also get facilities like bio-vacuum toilets, an infotainment system, hygienic lavatories and a modular pantry.

In terms of safety, the train is equipped with features like the Kavach train protection system, automatic doors, CCTV surveillance and sealed gangways.

How will the new train benefit passengers?

Southern Railway mentioned that the train would offer direct connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai, providing access to education, commercial opportunities and employment.

South Western Railway underlined the significance of regional connectivity for destinations like Raichur, Anantapur, Kalaburagi, Kurnool, Guntakal, Yadgir, Solapur and Pune.

As per the railway, the service is likely to support regional growth by boosting links between districts and major economic centres. It also aims to strengthen business mobility and commercial links between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

For passengers, the new service provides an additional overnight travel option, along with modern sleeping arrangements, upgraded onboard facilities and advanced safety features with connectivity across three states.