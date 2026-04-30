Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is all set to flag off the extended Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on Thursday, marking a crucial expansion of rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. Regular passenger services on the route will start from May 2.

The train, which earlier ran between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now operate up to Jammu Tawi, connecting the Union Territory’s largest railhead directly with the Kashmir Valley. The move is expected to reduce travel time between the two capitals, Jammu and Srinagar, while improving year-round connectivity.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw stated, “Srinagar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express extension to Jammu Tawi Railway Station with 20 coaches augmentation!” underlining both the route extension and the increase in the capacity.

As per official details shared by PIB, the upgraded train now has 20 coaches, up from 8 earlier.

Srinagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express extension up to Jammu Tawi Railway Station with 20 coaches augmentation! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7b6fMpuW3z — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 29, 2026

Travel Time cut to less than 5 hours

The journey between Jammu and Srinagar which usually takes around eight hours by road depending on weather and traffic conditions, will now be completed in about 4 hours and 50 minutes by train. The service is designed to provide reliable, all-weather alternative, particularly as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway often faces disruptions because of landslides, snowfalls and adverse weather.

The Vande Bharat trains are equipped to operate in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, ensuring continuity of service during winter months when road connectivity can be impacted.

What are the timings, route details and frequency?

The Vande Bharat will cover roughly 266-267 km between Jammu and Srinagar. Two pairs of trains are planned and will offer both morning and afternoon travel options from either end.

One service will depart Jammu Tawi in the early morning and reach Srinagar in five hours, whereas the return journey will operate in the afternoon. Another pair will operate in the opposite time slots. The trains will have stoppages at key stations including Reasi, Katra, and Banihal.

One service will depart Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM and reach Srinagar at 11:10 AM, halting at Katra, Reasi and Banihal. The return journey will begin from Srinagar at 2:00 PM and arrive in Jammu Tawi by 6:50 PM. This pair will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays. The second service will leave Srinagar at 8:00 AM and reach Jammu Tawi at 12:40 PM, with halts at Banihal and Katra. Its return leg will depart Jammu Tawi at 1:20 PM and arrive in Srinagar at 6:00 PM. This service will run six days a week, except Wednesdays. Before the launch, a trial run was conducted between Jammu and Katra.

Why is this extension important for travellers?

The extension removes the need for passengers to change trains at Katra, allowing a seamless travel experience from Jammu Tawi to Srinagar. This is particularly significant for pilgrims travelling to Vaishno Devi and those heading onwards to Kashmir.

As per ANI, the enhanced capacity is likely to ease reservation pressure and reduce the waiting lists, particularly during peak tourist and pilgrimage seasons. The extended services will also benefit daily commuters, students and patients travelling between Jammu and the Valley.

Jammu Tawi, considered a major railway hub to interlink cities like Delhi and Mumbai now offers direct access to the Vande Bharat service without requiring road transfers.

Major boost to tourism, economy, and connectivity

The extended service is expected to give a major push to tourism and local economic activity. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that the jump from an eight -coach to a 20-coach train will allow passengers to travel, helping meet rising demands, as reported by PTI.

The train is also designed for all-weather operations, making it a safe option during winters when road connectivity through the Jammu-Srinagar highway is often disrupted.

Built with indigenous technology, the Vande Bharat comes equipped with features like the Kavach safety System, improved seating comfort, and GPS-based passenger information.

The service runs on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a Rs 43,780 crore project inclusive of 36 tunnels and 943 bridges.