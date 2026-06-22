A major boost to rail connectivity is coming for Rajasthan as Indian Railways is planning a new Khatu Shyamji–Sundarpura railway station in Sikar district. The new station is expected to make travel easier for devotees visiting the famous Khatu Shyamji temple, which sees a large number of pilgrims throughout the year.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited Jaipur and inspected the land marked for the proposed station. During the visit, he reviewed the project site and discussed plans with officials.

The new station is expected to improve rail connectivity in the region and provide better travel convenience for both pilgrims and local passengers.

माननीय रेल मंत्री जी ने आज बीकानेर से जयपुर निरीक्षण के दौरान सीकर स्टेशन पर श्री सुमेधानंद सरस्वती, पूर्व सांसद सीकर के साथ चर्चा में खाटूश्याम जी के दर्शनार्थियों की सुविधा के लिए सुंदरपुरा स्टेशन के निर्माण कार्य की स्वीकृति के बारे मे जानकारी प्रदान की। pic.twitter.com/M4xMrCcfHF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 21, 2026

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New Shyamji–Sundarpura Station layout & design ready

During the site visit, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the layout and design of the proposed Khatu Shyamji–Sundarpura railway station.

The minister presented images of the station map and explained the proposed design, highlighting how the new station will be developed to make travel smoother and more comfortable for devotees visiting Khatu Shyamji temple.

Bikaner–Ahmedabad Express Train launched

Rajasthan also witnessed another major expansion in rail connectivity as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the new Bikaner (Lalgarh)–Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Express train from Jaipur on the same day.

The train will pass through key stations including Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha, and Bikaner.

This daily express service will provide direct rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat, making travel more convenient for students, traders, tourists, and regular passengers.

Jaipur–Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express flagged off

In another major development from Jaipur, Ashwini Vaishnaw also flagged off the Jaipur–Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express.

The train will pass through key stoppages including Dausa, Bandikui, Mandawar Mahwa Road, Bharatpur, Idgah Agra, Tundla Jn, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Unnao, Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Bagaha, Narkatiaganj, Sikta, Raxaul, Bairgania, Sitamarhi, Janakpur Road, and Kamtaul Railway Station.

The new service will improve long-distance rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Bihar, offering better travel options for passengers across multiple states.