Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express for Rajasthan. This semi-high speed train will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. The train will enhance the passenger experience as well as reduce the travel time between two cities.

The national transporter has introduced two new age trains for the state in the current financial year. These trains are – Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express.

Routes and composition of Rajasthan’s third Vande Bharat Express:-

This new blue and white colour train will run between Udaipur and Jaipur. The train is composed of eight coaches. These are: DTC-02 (CC), TSMC-04 (CC), TSTC-02 (CC). It will have two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

Distance and Travel Time of Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express:-

The train will cover a distance of 430 kms in six hours. This will be the fastest train on the route followed by Kavi Guru Express and Udaipur-Jaipur Superfast Special. Both the trains cover the same distance in 06:55 hrs and 07:10 hrs respectively.

Trial run of Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express:-

The national transporter has commenced the trial run of this new semi-high speed train. The train reached Udaipur City last week from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Western Railway (NWR) said, “On August 13, a trial run was done between Udaipur and Jaipur.”

Stoppages of Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey, the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express will halt at five railway stations. These are – Mavli Junction, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Ajmer Junction and Kishangarh.

Special features of Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express connecting Udaipur City with the pink city has a high rise pantograph. This will be the world’s second high-speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

