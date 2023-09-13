Another milestone! Indian Railways is set to complete construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban network

Indian Railways is working tirelessly to complete the longest tunnel on the Mumbai Suburban network. The ‘Wavarle Tunnel’ situated on the Panvel-Karjat section falls under the jurisdiction of Central Railway (CR) zone. The zonal railway has recently completed the 1000 m underground excavation work of the 2625 m long tunnel.

The Panvel-Karjat railway project is taking shape under Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation’s (MRVC) Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3). The inaugural blast at both portals P1 and P2 of this longest tunnel was done on February 22, 2023.

Tunnels on Panvel-Karjat section:-

The railway has planned to construct three tunnels on the Panvel-Karjat section. These are – (a) Nadhal Tunnel, (b) Waverly Tunnel and (c) Kirawali Tunnel.

Nadhal Tunnel –

The Nadhal Tunnel is the Main Tunnel – 1 of the Panvel-Karjat Section. The work was Started on October 21, 2022 and the breakthrough was achieved on May 10, 2023. Presently the work of waterproofing and Concrete Lining is under Progress. The biggest challenge in the execution of Excavation work at this Tunnel was its proximity to the existing Tunnel of Panvel-Karjat Single Line, which requires the work to be carried out under much stricter safety restrictions.

Waverly Tunnel –

The Waverly is the Main Tunnel-2 of the Panvel-Karjat rail project. As on September 06, 2023, the Underground Excavation for the Tunnel has been completed for 1002 meters. The tunnel is Primarily Supported by Rock Bolting, Wire Mesh and Shotcrete and it will be provided with Permanent waterproof concrete Lining. The track structure inside these Tunnels will be on Ballast Less Track. The railway is also constructing adequate Public Refuge areas, Tunnel control system, Lighting System and Ventilation systems as par with contemporary international standards.