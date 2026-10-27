With festive travel increasing across the country, Indian Railways has announced special train services connecting Parvatipuram in Andhra Pradesh with Ektanagar in Gujarat, and Hubballi in Karnataka with Khatipura near Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The services will provide additional rail connectivity between these regions and link several cities and towns along the routes. The special trains will operate on specified dates, with scheduled stops at important stations en route.

Passengers planning to travel on these routes can check the train numbers, departure and arrival timings, route details and coach composition to plan their journeys.

Parvatipuram–Ektanagar special train: Dates and timings

South Coast Railway will operate the Parvatipuram–Ektanagar On-Demand Special Express between Parvatipuram in Andhra Pradesh and Ektanagar in Gujarat. The service will run under train numbers 08519 and 08520.

Train number 08519 will depart from Parvatipuram at 3 pm on Wednesday, October 28, and arrive at Ektanagar at 10 am on Friday, October 30.

On the return journey, train number 08520 will leave Ektanagar at 11:30 pm on Sunday, November 1, and reach Parvatipuram at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 3.

Route and stoppages

The special train will stop at Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Wadi, Solapur, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan and Vasai Road in both directions.

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Hubballi–Khatipura special trains: Dates and stoppages

South Western Railway will operate six trips of express special trains between Hubballi in Karnataka and Khatipura near Jaipur in Rajasthan. The services will run under train numbers 07371 and 07372.

Train number 07371, operating from Hubballi to Khatipura, is scheduled to run from October 31 to December 5, 2026. The return service, train number 07372, will operate from Khatipura to Hubballi between November 2 and December 7, 2026.

Key stoppages along the route

The trains will stop at several stations across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. These include Gadag, Hole Alur, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavana Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Jaipur Junction.

Better connectivity for passengers across key routes

The Parvatipuram–Ektanagar and Hubballi–Khatipura services will provide rail links between several cities across different states.

With multiple stoppages along both routes, passengers can access key destinations, and the special services add to the available train options for inter-state journeys.