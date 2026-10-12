Planning a train journey in Andhra Pradesh this festive season? A one-way special train will run from Guntur Junction to Tiruchanur on October 13, giving passengers another option to travel along this route. The overnight service will depart in the evening and reach its destination the following morning.

The special train will stop at several stations along the way, including Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Nandyal, Cuddapah and Renigunta.

Here are the departure and arrival timings, route details, and coach composition for passengers planning to travel on this service.

Guntur–Tiruchanur special train: Timings

Train number 07227 Guntur–Tiruchanur Special Express will depart from Guntur Junction at 7:15 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. It is scheduled to arrive at Tiruchanur at 7:30 am on Wednesday, October 14.

The service will operate in one direction, from Guntur to Tiruchanur. Passengers can plan an overnight journey and reach Tiruchanur the next morning.

Route and stoppages

The special train will halt at several stations between Guntur Junction and Tiruchanur. The listed stoppages are Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Nandyal, Banaganapalle, Koilakuntla, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram, Cuddapah, Nandalur, Razampeta, Koduru and Renigunta.

These stops will allow passengers from different parts of the route to board the train..

How many coaches will the train have?

The Guntur–Tiruchanur Special Express will have 22 coaches in total. The composition includes eight AC coaches, eight sleeper-class coaches, four general second-class coaches, and two second-class luggage and brake vans.

Improved rail connectivity across Andhra Pradesh

The special service will cover several stations across Andhra Pradesh, making it relevant to passengers travelling from towns along the route.

With halts at stations such as Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Giddalur and Nandyal, the train will serve passengers beyond Guntur Junction. Renigunta is another key stop on the route, offering passengers access to rail services towards the Tiruchanur area.

An additional option for festive-season travel

The special train gives passengers another option to plan their festive-season journeys, particularly those travelling to Tiruchanur for temple visits or family engagements.

Its overnight schedule will allow passengers to leave Guntur in the evening and arrive the next morning, leaving them with the rest of the day for their plans.