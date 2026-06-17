Passengers travelling between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, who had been waiting a long time, finally have good news as the Vande Bharat Express between the two destinations has resumed service after being suspended for nearly seven months.

The train restarted operations from Amritsar Railway Station yesterday, once again connecting both cities with a quick and convenient travel option, especially for devotees visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

You can check out the full route, timings and schedule below to plan your journey.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express restarted today from the Amritsar railway station after being suspended for nearly 7 months due to infrastructure works. pic.twitter.com/Ras6wZpktW — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

Amritsar–Katra Vande Bharat Express: Full route and schedule

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025, the Vande Bharat Express between Amritsar and Katra is operated by the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway.

The train operates under train numbers 26405 and 26406. The train runs five days a week and remains cancelled on Saturdays. It covers the journey in around five hours.

The Vande Bharat Express leaves Amritsar at 4:40 PM and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 9:45 PM. In the return direction, the train departs from Katra at 6:40 AM and arrives in Amritsar at 11:40 AM.

Route and Stoppages

During its journey, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at Batala Junction, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi in both directions.

Vande Bharat Express route revised

Northern Railway recently also changed the route of the Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express for passenger convenience. Earlier, the train previously ran via Jalandhar Cantt, but now it runs through Gurdaspur.

Firozpur Division said in a statement, “Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, Train No. 26406/26405 Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will now be operated via Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot route”.

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Connectivity improved for devotees

The resumption of the Vande Bharat Express after 7 months is expected to bring much-needed relief to thousands of passengers, especially devotees travelling to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Additionally, with the revised route, people from Batala, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot will also benefit from improved rail connectivity.