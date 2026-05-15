Railway passengers travelling via Amritsar Junction Railway Station are set for a significant upgrade, with Indian Railways approving a major redevelopment project to enhance comfort and convenience.

The Railways has sanctioned Rs 402 crore for the redevelopment of the station and an additional Rs 100 crore for the construction of new platforms.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who announced the development on X, said the project aims to provide world-class facilities to travellers while giving the historic and holy city of Amritsar a modern identity befitting its stature.

Indian Railways has sanctioned ₹402 crore for the redevelopment of Amritsar Railway Station and an additional ₹100 crore for new platforms. This transformative project will provide world-class facilities to passengers while giving a new identity to the holy city of Amritsar.… pic.twitter.com/ebaLUgeG7S — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) May 14, 2026

Redevelopment of Amritsar Railway Station— Here’s what passenger can expect

The redevelopment of the railway station is expected to bring major improvements for travellers passing through Amritsar. With upgraded infrastructure and modern facilities, the project aims to make the overall travel experience smoother, cleaner, and more comfortable.

Better travel experience

Passengers can expect a much better travel experience after the station redevelopment work is completed. The project will focus on improving basic facilities, making the station cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to navigate. The redevelopment is also expected to improve the overall look and feel of the station, giving travellers a more modern and organised experience.

Modern amenities and improved accessibility

People are likely to get modern waiting halls, better seating areas, cleaner washrooms, improved security, lifts and escalators for easier movement, and upgraded platforms. The station is also expected to have better arrangements for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers.

Less crowding at platforms

Additionally, the construction of new platforms will help reduce crowding at the station and make train movement smoother. This means passengers may face less rush, easier boarding, and better overall connectivity. It is also expected to help manage heavy passenger traffic during peak hours and festival seasons more efficiently.

Station to be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The redevelopment of the Amritsar Junction railway station is part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This is a major initiative by Indian Railways aimed at modernising and upgrading railway stations across the country in a phased manner. Under this scheme, more than 1,300 stations are planned to be redeveloped to improve passenger facilities and overall infrastructure.

30 Stations to be Redeveloped in Punjab – Full List

A total of 30 railway stations in the state of Punjab have been selected for redevelopment and modernisation under the scheme. These include: Abohar, Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Beas, Bathinda Junction, Dhandari Kalan, Dhuri, Fazilka, Ferozepur Cantt, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar Cantt Junction, Jalandhar City Junction, Kapurthala, Kotkapura Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, Nangal Dam, Pathankot Cantt, Pathankot Junction, Patiala, Phagwara Junction, Phillaur Junction, Rupnagar, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Sangrur, and Sirhind.