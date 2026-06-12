One of Tamil Nadu’s busiest railway stations is getting an Rs 842 crore transformation as Indian Railways accelerates station modernisation across the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Chennai Egmore, a 118-year-old rail landmark that handles more than 560 trains daily, is being rebuilt with new terminals, multi-level parking, commercial spaces and upgraded passenger facilities. The project forms part of a larger plan to redevelop 69 railway stations across Tamil Nadu.

The redevelopment drive falls under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), launched in 2022 to modernise railway infrastructure, improve passenger amenities and strengthen connectivity across the country. Indian Railways is currently redeveloping over 1,300 stations nationwide under the programme.

Chennai Egmore set for major infrastructure upgrade

“As part of Indian Railways’ vision to develop world-class passenger infrastructure, Chennai Egmore Railway Station is currently undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment at an estimated cost of around Rs 842 crore,” the PRO told Indian Express.

The project includes construction of two new station terminals on the Gandhi Irwin Road and Poonamallee High Road sides. Both facilities will feature waiting lounges, ticketing zones, commercial areas and roof plazas.

Separate entry and exit arrangements are planned to improve passenger movement. The station will also get additional lifts, escalators and a dedicated parcel foot overbridge.

A multi-level parking complex is being developed on both sides of the station. The proposed G+5 structure will include parking facilities, commercial establishments and a budget hotel.

Historic station handles over 560 trains daily

Chennai Egmore was built by the South Indian Railway and opened in 1908 at a cost of Rs 17 lakh.

Designed in the Indo-Saracenic style by Henry Irwin and C.H. Bird, the station remains one of Chennai’s most recognisable railway buildings. The historic Boat Mail was the first train to operate from the station.

Today, the station handles more than 562 scheduled trains every day, including 442 suburban services and 120 mail and express trains. Peak-hour footfall exceeds 24,600 passengers.

Beyond Chennai Egmore, Indian Railways is carrying out redevelopment works at 69 stations across Tamil Nadu under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Key stations include Chennai Central, Tambaram, Madurai Junction, Coimbatore Junction, Salem, Tirunelveli Junction, Katpadi Junction, Erode Junction, Rameswaram and Kanyakumari.

Railway officials expect the upgrades to improve passenger experience while preserving the architectural identity of major stations across the state