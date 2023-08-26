As part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways will soon begin the redevelopment work of West Bengal’s Berhampore Court railway station. The station falls under the Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division. It is an important station on the Sealdah-Lalgola line and is located in Murshidabad district.

The foundation stone for the makeover was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 06, 2023 virtually. On completion, the railway station will bring more investment, more workflow and investment. It will also act as an economic hub of the Berhampore Town. In addition, the station also serves as a gateway to the historical town Murshidabad.

Cost of Redevelopment of Berhampore railway station project:-

The Berhampore railway station will be modernised at an estimated cost of Rs 29.82 crores. The zonal railway is preparing the Master Plans for the redevelopment of this station as ‘City Centre’, with proper integration of both sides of the city. This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city, centered around the railway station.

Amenities to be provided at Berhampore railway station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:-

The railways will provide world class amenities and facilities at Berhampore railway station. The station will be facelifted and packed with better facilities and amenities. The station will have following features:-

The existing buildings of the station will be improved and redeveloped.

The redevelopment of the station will provide well designed modern Passenger Amenities and well designed traffic circulation and inter-modal integration.