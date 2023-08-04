Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Indian Railways to redevelop 15 railway stations over Mumbai Division – Check full lists of stations

Indian Railways has taken up an ambitious project to redevelop railway stations across the country. The stations will be modernised under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The upgrade will improve the commuters experience and benefit the travellers as well. In this context, Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has planned to give a facelift to 15 stations under the ABSS.

List of stations to be redeveloped under ABSS over Mumbai Division:-

Here’s a list of railway stations to be transformed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Mumbai Division. These are as follows –

Byculla

Chinchpokli

Parel

Matunga

Kurla

Vidyavihar

Vikhroli

Kanjurmarg

Mumbra

Diva

Shahad

Titwala

Igatpuri

Wadala Road

Sandhurst Road

Amenities to be improved at railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS):-

The proposed scope of amenities proposed to be provided and improved are as follows:

Provision of additional FOBs where required.

Provision of lifts and escalators.

Improvement of circulating area and traffic floor

Improvement to the waiting hall and toilets

Improvement to the station facade

Improvement of the lighting at the stations

Provision and improvement of various signages

Improvement of train indicator board

Provision of coach indication boards

Enhancement of vehicle parking

Extension of Cover over Platform

Feedback for redevelopment of stations over Mumbai Division:-

The railways has sought feedback from the rail users, the passenger users associations, and various services providers at the station to suggest their views on the requirements on a particular station.

In a statement, the zonal railway said, “We earnestly request the stake-holders to give suggestions on improving the facilities at stations on or before August 15, 2023 at the Email ID or TwitterHastagas on @drmmumbaincr.” The railways will consider the suggestion based on stage of work etc.

