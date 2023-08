Indian Railways will modernise 138 railway stations across seven states – Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Punjab. These stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The redevelopment projects follow the principle of “Virasat Bhi, Vikaas Bhi.”

The scheme aims to develop the railway stations with modern amenities and sustainable solutions in the long run. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations across the country. These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores.

Here’s a list of station to be redeveloped in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Punjab:-

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai Power House, Durg, Akaltara, Mahasamund, Raipur Junction and Tilda-Neora.

Haryana: Ambala City, Bhiwani Junction, Faridabad, Pataudi Road, Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Jind Junction, Narwana Junction, Narnaul, Kalka, rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar Jagadhari.

Jharkhand: Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, Katrasgarh, Kumardubi, NSCB Junction Gomoh, Ghatsila, Garhwa Town, Nagar Untari, HazariBagh Road, Parasnath, Koderma Junction, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Barakakana, Hatia, Piska, Sahibganj, Rajkarswan and Manoharpur.

Madhya Pradesh: Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Multai, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Nepanagar, Khajuraho Junction, Junno Deo, Pandhurna, Damoh, Dewas, Guna, Ruthiyai, Dabra, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi Junction, Narmadapuram, Sihora Road, Katni Junction, Katni Murwara, Katni South, Shamgarh, Gadarwara, Kareli, Shridham, Biyavra Rajgarh, Vikramgarh Alot, Rewa, Saugor, Maihar, Shivpuri, Ganjbasoda and Vidisha.

Gujarat: Asarva, Viramgam, Savarkundla, Palanpur Junction, Bharuch, Botad Junction, Kalol Junction, Keshod, Bhachau, New Bhuj, Derol, Patan, Bhaktinagar, Himmatnagar, Dhrangadhra, Surendranagar, Dabhoi Junction, Miyagam Karjan Junction, Pratapnagar, Vishwamitri Junction and Sanjan.

Odisha: Angul, Talcher Road, Balangir, Harishanker Road, Kantabanji, Jaleswar, Bargarh Road, Barpali, Dhenkanal, Meramandali, Chatrapur, Bhawanipatna, Barbil, Balugaon, Khurda Road Junction, Lingaraj temple Road, Mancheswar, Damanjodi, Baripada, Khariar Road, Sakhi Gopal, Muniguda, Hirakud, Rajrakhol, and Rajgangpur.