Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the Ministry of Railways has decided to redevelop railway stations across the country. It has been decided to transform 1309 stations to enhance the overall passenger experience. The scheme will breathe new life into travel hubs.

Here’s the list of railway stations to be redeveloped in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra:-

Indian railways will revitalize the infrastructure of 43 railway stations in Maharashtra, 56 in Uttar Pradesh and 36 stations in West Bengal. The stations to be modernised are as follows –

West Bengal: Barrackpore, Chandpara, Dalgaon, Falakata, New Alipurduar, Andal Junction, Asansol Junction, Barddhaman, Katwa Junction, Pandabeshwar, Bolpur Shantiniketan, Rampurhat Junction, Dinhata, Aluabari Road, Dalkhola, Kaliyaganj, Ambika Kalna, Sheoraphuli Junction, Tarakeshwar, Binnaguri, Dhupguri, Haldibari, Hasimara, Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Kamakhyaguri, New Mal Junction, Sealdah, Malda town, Samsi, Azimganj, Berhampore Court, New Farakka Junction, Bethuadahari, Krishnanagar City Junction, Nabadwip Dham and Shantipur.

Uttar Pradesh: Achnera, Amethi, Amroha, Gajraula, Darshannagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki Junction, Basti, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Nagina, Najibabad Junction, Chandauli Majhwar, Deoria Sadar, Etawah Junction, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Tundla Junction, Ghaziabad, Hapur Modinagar, Dildarnagar, Hardoi, Janghai Junction, Jaunpur Junction, Shahganj Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Panki Dham, kasganj Junction, Aishbagh Junction, Badshahnagar, Utraitia Junction, Govardhan, Kosi Kalan, Vindhyachal, Chandausi, Pratapgarh Junction, Phulpur, Prayagraj Junction, Prayag Junction, Rae Bareli Junction, Rampur Junction, Saharanpur Junction, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Sitapur Junction, Chopan, Renukoot, Sultanpur Junction, Unnao Junction, Banaras, Kashi and Varanasi City.